KGLO News
Clear Lake superintendent encourages city leaders to encourage more market-rate housing development
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Community School District’s superintendent says he’s happy to see a housing development proposed in the southern part of the community as it will help to put a dent into the city’s market-rate housing shortage. The Clear Lake City Council on...
KGLO News
Mason City, Cerro Gordo County win $4.5 million Destination Iowa grant for bike park project
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4.5 million in Destination Iowa grant funds for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities. The City Council in Mason City back in June approved filing the...
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
KIMT
Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
KGLO News
Nora Springs veteran’s home gets a new roof thanks to a national program, local contractor
NORA SPRINGS — A United States Army veteran who lives in Nora Springs and his family got a new roof on their house on Wednesday thanks to a partnership between a local construction company and a national business. Ava Shafer of Young Construction says Brandon Schmidt was nominated to...
KEYC
One dead in apartment fire in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday. According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Recorder’s Office on Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
KGLO News
One dead after fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City Sunday evening
MASON CITY — One person is dead after a fire at The Manor apartments in downtown Mason City on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm, with the fire department finding light smoke from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found the fire in...
KGLO News
Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child
MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
KIMT
Mason City woman accused of felony theft for allegedly stealing from her employer
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly taking cash out of a register at Fleet Farm on 14 occasions. Ann Rosenmeyer, of Mason City, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft. Court documents state that Rosenmeyer took cash that totals $3,350....
kiow.com
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
KGLO News
Friday October 7th Local Sports
== 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman at West Fork — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:40, kickoff 7:00. == AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:00, kickoff 7:30. == AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report...
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony violating no-contact order, DWI and drug sale charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has been sentenced to prison time. 51-year old Jerry...
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Comments / 0