The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO