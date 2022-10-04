ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

KAAL-TV

Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

One dead in apartment fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday. According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago County Recorder’s Office on Third-Parties Charging for Military Records

The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child

MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
MASON CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii

A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kiow.com

Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
DAKOTA CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
KGLO News

Friday October 7th Local Sports

== 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman at West Fork — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:40, kickoff 7:00. == AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:00, kickoff 7:30. == AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Radio Iowa Scouting Report...
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
FORT DODGE, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN

