Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO