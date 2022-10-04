Read full article on original website
2265 Columbia
Great Home in Troy! - 4 bedroom 3 bath home in award winning Troy School District. Home features Newer Windows, Carpeting in Living, Dining, Family rooms and All 4 Bedrooms. Eat in kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Formal dining room great for family get-togethers! This quad-level home features a living room on the main floor and a family room on the lower level. Master bedroom has attached master bathroom. No Smoking, No Pets.
80 Hill St
PRICE IMPROVEMENT Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with Basement - Clean and move in ready 3 bedroom with a large unfinished Basement. Home has an extra-large bathroom with ceramic tile and vanity. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Great yard with a privacy fence and located on a nice quiet street. Home is close to lots of great shopping, restaurants, with easy access to freeways, a quick drive to downtown Wyandotte, and so much more!
Tuscan Shores Apartments
A comfortable apartment is waiting for you at Tuscan Shores! Choose from our wonderful one or two bedroom standard floor plans or upgrade to a deluxe model offering updated cabinetry, counters and more. We provide relaxing, care-free living at its best with our well-maintained and landscaped grounds, locked building entries, an exhilarating outdoor pool, laundry facilities in every building and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Our on-site management team will help make your time at Tuscan Shores a great living experience!
7361 Greenview
3 bedroom Warrendale area - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room, 2 bedrooms 1st floor. Large bedroom 2nd floor. New carpet. New paint. Updated kitchen. Crédit report (does not have to be perfect) Employment verification. Rental verification. Tenant pays, water, gas, and lights. Book your appointment today!
Riverland Woods Apartments
At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
8491 Prospect Ave
1) You MUST be currently renting. If you aren't you will need a co-signer. 2) Make 3x's the monthly rent in income, Must provide 4 check stubs. 4) No past evictions or judgement against you for not paying rent. 5) No criminal history in the past 7 years. BR. BA.
River Place Apartments
Modern interior finishes, impeccable grounds and innovative designs provide a lifestyle that is unique to River Place Luxury Apartments. With direct access to all of Downtown Detroit’s major entertainment venues, nearby amenities and the Detroit RiverWalk, your new home is an ideally located retreat. At River Place Luxury Apartments, choose from select lofts and brownstones with individual terraces, expansive river views, 13-foot wood beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, 8-foot windows and stylish interior designs.
Birmingham Mapleview Apartments
Welcome to Birmingham! This property is a brick exterior, made of 6 units total. The first floor units consist of 2 one bedroom units and 1 two bedroom unit, and the same for the second floor. Each unit is assigned one covered carport included with rent. The building is secured, with intercom access. There is coin operated laundry in the basement, along with individual storage cage for each unit.
2201 London Ave
London Moore Apartments - One Bedroom - We Have Options Available For Healthy & Safe Apartment Tours!. You are able to view our Virtual Tours on our website at www.mthmgt.com. Our Resident Manager is available to Face time or Android Video Chat a walk through of any available apartment. Also...
22400 Cleveland St.
3 bedroom - 2 bathroom - $1,450 - Dearborn - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath bungalow in Friendly Neighborhood. hardwood throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Spacious with good natural light. Clean basement, a must see home! Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools. Pet Friendly with fees. $1,450/month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. Minimum 600 credit score.
19401 Lyndon St
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
Outer Drive Manor
We have exactly what you desire in an apartment home. Our community offers comfort, quiet, and convenience for the on the go individual that embraces a quality lifestyle. We take pride in putting our residents first and our standard is to provide our residents with personal, prompt, and professional service.
Park Place Apartments
Thank you for your interest in Park Place Apartments. At Park Place,. you can enjoy a park like setting and still be conveniently located.We offer Apartments with affordable prices including heat and water. Our We Care policy puts customer satisfaction first. We offer 24 hour on-call emergency maintenance service.Our community...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Dearborn Club Apartments
Your new home at Dearborn Club Apartments is tucked away in a quiet corner of Dearborn Heights. You will enjoy the conveniences of this centrally located community with a short drive to Detroit Metro Airport, Downtown Detroit, medical facilities, and schools. Enjoy Nolar Bend Recreation Area, Warren Valley Golf Club and many parks in close proximity of our community. We feature townhomes and apartment options and are a cat friendly community. Stop in today and make Dearborn Club your place to call home.
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill – Northville – Vote Now!
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
Stranger danger in Highland Township: 10-year-olds offered popsicles
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A stranger standing by the side of the road approached 10-year-old Jordan and his friend who were playing outside. "He didn't say hi, he just said 'Come here,'" Jordan said. "He was trying to get us into his car, trying to take us." It...
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed vacant $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
Investigators suspect arson in a fire this summer that destroyed a vacant and run-down house next to Little Caesars Arena that was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Detroit Fire Chief of Communications James Harris said Friday that the fire department's investigation has concluded and no precise cause of the fire was discovered. "There’s no suspects,...
This ATM-style machine in Southfield will spit out hot pizza in just 3 minutes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The pizza future has arrived -- that is, if you want pizza from a machine. ZaBot, an ATM-style pizza machine, has set up shop in Southfield, serving up hot pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The ZaBot Pizza Machine...
