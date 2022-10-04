ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

peninsulachronicle.com

Tambora Latin Cuisine In York County Closes

YORK-A Latin restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway has closed after two years in operation. Tambora Latin Cuisine, located at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway, shut its doors in September. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
sarabozich.com

Fall Fest at Market on Market on Oct. 11 | Downtown Camp Hill

Visit the new Camp Hill farmers market for it’s Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Fall Fest event on Oct. 11!. The market is...
CAMP HILL, PA
Recycling Today

Federal Metal is new owner of former Colonial plant

The Federal Metal Co., a Bedford, Ohio-based red metals ingot maker, has acquired the assets of the former Colonial Metals ingot production facility in Columbia, Pennsylvania. Federal becomes the third owner of the plant since it was idled in 2018 by its longtime family business owners, the Serls family. In...
COLUMBIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
READING, PA
lebtown.com

Diane K. Connor (1932-2022)

Diane K. Connor, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at Cornwall Manor. She is survived by her loving husband, James H. Connor, to whom she was married for 64 years. Born in Lebanon, PA, on November 6th, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Fall happenings in Lebanon County

As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisper, and the leaves are getting redder, it can feel like everything is winding down. But like the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote affirms, (social) life is just getting started. Scroll on for some things happening in our county this season.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The Lebanon Valley Conservancy welcomes new executive director

The Lebanon Valley Conservancy has expanded its leadership team, with past executive director Courtney Reimann moving into a role as land protection director and Kara Lubold joining as executive director. Reimann and Lubold began working together at the end of August. “We’re thrilled to have Kara on our team,” said...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Mount Gretna Craft Brewery is serving up Chocolate Strawberry Martinis for Pink Drink Month [Paid Press Release]

Signature Cocktail to Support Local Breast Cancer Awareness Program. This post is paid advertising by Mount Gretna Craft Brewery. Mount Gretna Craft Brewery (MGCB) is proud to team up with Lebanon Family Health Services for its annual Pink Drink Month supporting local Breast Cancer Awareness. Gather with friends for Chocolate Strawberry Martinis and give to a local cause — two reasons to feel good in one sip!
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Quittapahilla Audubon Society accepting orders in 2022 Wild Bird Seed Sale

Quittapahilla Audubon Society is holding its annual sale of high-quality bird seed for the fall and winter seasons. Orders are being accepted now through Oct. 22. Find the full list of available seeds plus an order form in this PDF. Black oil sunflower seeds, nyjer seeds, safflower seeds, cracked corn, and more seed types are available, some in multiple sizes.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)

If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.
LITITZ, PA
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
GETTYSBURG, PA
cdrecycler.com

CRDC turns plastic scrap into concrete additive at new Pennsylvania facility

CRDC Global, a Costa Rica-based building materials company, has announced the opening of its second state-of-the-art facility designed to process hard-to-recycle plastic waste into an aggregate called RESIN8 for use in the construction industry. The new plant, located in York, Pennsylvania, offers a solution to challenges associated with plastic scrap...
YORK, PA

