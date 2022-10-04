Read full article on original website
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
peninsulachronicle.com
Tambora Latin Cuisine In York County Closes
YORK-A Latin restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway has closed after two years in operation. Tambora Latin Cuisine, located at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway, shut its doors in September. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
sarabozich.com
Fall Fest at Market on Market on Oct. 11 | Downtown Camp Hill
Visit the new Camp Hill farmers market for it’s Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Fall Fest event on Oct. 11!. The market is...
Recycling Today
Federal Metal is new owner of former Colonial plant
The Federal Metal Co., a Bedford, Ohio-based red metals ingot maker, has acquired the assets of the former Colonial Metals ingot production facility in Columbia, Pennsylvania. Federal becomes the third owner of the plant since it was idled in 2018 by its longtime family business owners, the Serls family. In...
WFMZ-TV Online
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
echo-pilot.com
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
lebtown.com
Diane K. Connor (1932-2022)
Diane K. Connor, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at Cornwall Manor. She is survived by her loving husband, James H. Connor, to whom she was married for 64 years. Born in Lebanon, PA, on November 6th, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John...
Central Pa. winery finds new life, ideas as a third generation rises to the challenge
Jonas Nissley said he spent plenty of time as a child working at his family winery in Bainbridge, Lancaster County, but it wasn’t with the dream that someday he’d be running the place. “Growing up here, I definitely was active, although when you’re a kid you’re not always...
lebtown.com
Fall happenings in Lebanon County
As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisper, and the leaves are getting redder, it can feel like everything is winding down. But like the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote affirms, (social) life is just getting started. Scroll on for some things happening in our county this season.
lebtown.com
The Lebanon Valley Conservancy welcomes new executive director
The Lebanon Valley Conservancy has expanded its leadership team, with past executive director Courtney Reimann moving into a role as land protection director and Kara Lubold joining as executive director. Reimann and Lubold began working together at the end of August. “We’re thrilled to have Kara on our team,” said...
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
lebtown.com
Mount Gretna Craft Brewery is serving up Chocolate Strawberry Martinis for Pink Drink Month [Paid Press Release]
Signature Cocktail to Support Local Breast Cancer Awareness Program. This post is paid advertising by Mount Gretna Craft Brewery. Mount Gretna Craft Brewery (MGCB) is proud to team up with Lebanon Family Health Services for its annual Pink Drink Month supporting local Breast Cancer Awareness. Gather with friends for Chocolate Strawberry Martinis and give to a local cause — two reasons to feel good in one sip!
lebtown.com
Quittapahilla Audubon Society accepting orders in 2022 Wild Bird Seed Sale
Quittapahilla Audubon Society is holding its annual sale of high-quality bird seed for the fall and winter seasons. Orders are being accepted now through Oct. 22. Find the full list of available seeds plus an order form in this PDF. Black oil sunflower seeds, nyjer seeds, safflower seeds, cracked corn, and more seed types are available, some in multiple sizes.
Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)
If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.
WGAL
Revere Tavern in Lancaster County to close after nearly 60 years
PARADISE, Pa. — A family-owned restaurant in Lancaster County is closing after nearly 60 years. "This has been our life," Tina Edgell said. She can't remember a time before the Revere Tavern. "When we were growing up, our parents didn't come to sporting events or anything because they were...
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
cdrecycler.com
CRDC turns plastic scrap into concrete additive at new Pennsylvania facility
CRDC Global, a Costa Rica-based building materials company, has announced the opening of its second state-of-the-art facility designed to process hard-to-recycle plastic waste into an aggregate called RESIN8 for use in the construction industry. The new plant, located in York, Pennsylvania, offers a solution to challenges associated with plastic scrap...
