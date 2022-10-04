From leading the pack as the queen of Beverly Hills to starring opposite the original scream queen on the big screen, Kyle Richards’ return to the Halloween franchise was not only highly anticipated, but a genius move on the part of production. The Bravo star, who’s been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its debut season in 2010, was a member of the original 1978 John Carpenter helmed flick, but didn’t return to the franchise until David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween. Now that we’re a little over one week away from the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in Halloween Ends, Richards took to her Instagram to share with fans what stepping back into the role of Lindsay Wallace has meant to her.

