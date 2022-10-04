Read full article on original website
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
Hallmark Channel’s October 2022 Schedule Includes New Fall Movies, Plus the Return of Countdown to Christmas
Three more fall-themed movies are coming to Hallmark Channel this October, followed by the return of 'Countdown to Christmas' and the 'Chesapeake Shores' series finale.
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
What Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Looking For In A Partner
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
TV Fanatic
Christmas Programming Gets a Boost as Imagicomm Announces Three New Holiday Movies
Yes, we know that it's not even Halloween yet, let alone Thanksgiving, but we've still got Christmas on our minds. And if you thought you'd seen all avenues of holiday entertainment coming your way, we've got even more news to share. Imagicomm Entertainment has a bevy of feel-good Christmas programming, and we've got the details on their new and older content and where to find it.
TODAY.com
50 of the best Christmas movies to watch for instant holiday cheer
When is the right time to start celebrating the winter holidays? Sure, you might send cards and wishes closer to the big day — but there’s no shame in pressing play on Christmas movies long before the 25th of December. Think of it as a cozy gift from you to you.
AdWeek
Lindsay Lohan Is Falling for Christmas in New Netflix Holiday Movie
Lindsay Lohan has returned to her comedic roots with the upcoming Netflix holiday film, Falling For Christmas on Nov. 10. Lohan plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. For Lohan, the holiday theme attracted her to the project.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 honors Penny and Garry Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene from original movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. You're not alone if you shrieked like Mary Sanderson watching the DuPont Stainmaster commercial on a 1993 TV set when Garry and Penny Marshall appeared on screen in Hocus Pocus 2. Director Anne Fletcher's long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's spooky season...
33 Movie Scenes People Laughed At So Hard, They Think They May Be The Funniest Of All Time
You already know Bridesmaids is on here somewhere.
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
All the Spellbinding Easter Eggs You Missed in the Long-Awaited 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Have you been waiting 29 years to conjure up some campy, spellbinding fun? We certainly have. Cue the tune of Elton John's "The B--ch Is Back," because the Sanderson Sisters have returned to gift us with another bewitching adventure. Almost three decades after the arrival of Kenny Ortega's poorly received film Hocus Pocus — which is considered a joyous holiday cult classic by today's standards — Anne Fletcher's Disney Plus sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, premiered on Sept. 30, 2022.
theplaylist.net
‘Run Sweetheart Run’ Trailer: Shana Feste’s Horror Thriller Finally Hits Amazon Prime Video On October 28
Blumhouse Productions don’t team up with Amazon Prime for another rendition of their “Welcome To The Blumhouse” anthology this year (which may be a good thing). However, fret not, horror fans: something else from Blumhouse hits Prime Video this Halloween season. “Run Sweetheart Run” gets the premiere spooky treatment this year, and good thing, too: the movie still hasn’t gotten a release since its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
bungalower
Enzian screening silent horror film, “Haxan” as part of 13 Films of Halloween series
We told you HERE that Enzian Theater (Facebook | Website) was bringing back its hit “13 Films of Halloween” marathon again, but what we failed to realize was that they would e screening the witchiest of all witchy movies, Häxan,. Häxan, which is Swedish for “The Witch,”...
Collider
'Halloween Ends': Kyle Richards on the Joy of Returning to Haddonfield
From leading the pack as the queen of Beverly Hills to starring opposite the original scream queen on the big screen, Kyle Richards’ return to the Halloween franchise was not only highly anticipated, but a genius move on the part of production. The Bravo star, who’s been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its debut season in 2010, was a member of the original 1978 John Carpenter helmed flick, but didn’t return to the franchise until David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween. Now that we’re a little over one week away from the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in Halloween Ends, Richards took to her Instagram to share with fans what stepping back into the role of Lindsay Wallace has meant to her.
‘Last Flight Home,’ ‘As Far as They Can Run’ Take Top Nonfiction Honors at Woodstock Film Festival 2022
Two MTV Documentary films vying for Academy Awards attention — Ondi Timoner’s “Last Flight Home” and Tanaz Eshaghian’s short “As Far as They Can Run” — garnered the top nonfiction honors at the 23rd annual Woodstock Film Festival. “Last Flight Home,” about Timoner and her family’s last days with her father, won the best documentary prize, while “As Far as They Can Run,” about disabled children in rural Pakistan who have been deemed “useless” by their communities, took home the fest’s best short documentary award. “Last Flight Home” premiered at Sundance earlier this year before opening the Telluride Film Festival in September....
