Movies

Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
The List

What Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Looking For In A Partner

Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
TV Fanatic

Christmas Programming Gets a Boost as Imagicomm Announces Three New Holiday Movies

Yes, we know that it's not even Halloween yet, let alone Thanksgiving, but we've still got Christmas on our minds. And if you thought you'd seen all avenues of holiday entertainment coming your way, we've got even more news to share. Imagicomm Entertainment has a bevy of feel-good Christmas programming, and we've got the details on their new and older content and where to find it.
TODAY.com

50 of the best Christmas movies to watch for instant holiday cheer

When is the right time to start celebrating the winter holidays? Sure, you might send cards and wishes closer to the big day — but there’s no shame in pressing play on Christmas movies long before the 25th of December. Think of it as a cozy gift from you to you.
AdWeek

Lindsay Lohan Is Falling for Christmas in New Netflix Holiday Movie

Lindsay Lohan has returned to her comedic roots with the upcoming Netflix holiday film, Falling For Christmas on Nov. 10. Lohan plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. For Lohan, the holiday theme attracted her to the project.
Distractify

All the Spellbinding Easter Eggs You Missed in the Long-Awaited 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Have you been waiting 29 years to conjure up some campy, spellbinding fun? We certainly have. Cue the tune of Elton John's "The B--ch Is Back," because the Sanderson Sisters have returned to gift us with another bewitching adventure. Almost three decades after the arrival of Kenny Ortega's poorly received film Hocus Pocus — which is considered a joyous holiday cult classic by today's standards — Anne Fletcher's Disney Plus sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, premiered on Sept. 30, 2022.
theplaylist.net

‘Run Sweetheart Run’ Trailer: Shana Feste’s Horror Thriller Finally Hits Amazon Prime Video On October 28

Blumhouse Productions don’t team up with Amazon Prime for another rendition of their “Welcome To The Blumhouse” anthology this year (which may be a good thing). However, fret not, horror fans: something else from Blumhouse hits Prime Video this Halloween season. “Run Sweetheart Run” gets the premiere spooky treatment this year, and good thing, too: the movie still hasn’t gotten a release since its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Collider

'Halloween Ends': Kyle Richards on the Joy of Returning to Haddonfield

From leading the pack as the queen of Beverly Hills to starring opposite the original scream queen on the big screen, Kyle Richards’ return to the Halloween franchise was not only highly anticipated, but a genius move on the part of production. The Bravo star, who’s been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its debut season in 2010, was a member of the original 1978 John Carpenter helmed flick, but didn’t return to the franchise until David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween. Now that we’re a little over one week away from the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in Halloween Ends, Richards took to her Instagram to share with fans what stepping back into the role of Lindsay Wallace has meant to her.
Variety

‘Last Flight Home,’ ‘As Far as They Can Run’ Take Top Nonfiction Honors at Woodstock Film Festival 2022

Two MTV Documentary films vying for Academy Awards attention — Ondi Timoner’s “Last Flight Home” and Tanaz Eshaghian’s short “As Far as They Can Run” — garnered the top nonfiction honors at the 23rd annual Woodstock Film Festival. “Last Flight Home,” about Timoner and her family’s last days with her father, won the best documentary prize, while “As Far as They Can Run,” about disabled children in rural Pakistan who have been deemed “useless” by their communities, took home the fest’s best short documentary award. “Last Flight Home” premiered at Sundance earlier this year before opening the Telluride Film Festival in September....
MOVIES

