North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
Ride a Carousel and See Lights at Village Park in Kannapolis, NC

Have you visited Village Park in Kannapolis, NC? Not only does this park have two amazing playgrounds and multiple picnic shelters, but you’ll also find North Carolina’s only double-decker carousel lit with 1800 lights! As if that weren’t enough, the park also has a real miniature train that families can ride around the park. Tickets for the carousel and train are very inexpensive. Topping all that off is a free holiday light display and seasonal events. We loved our visit to Village Park in Kannapolis and we have all the information for you!
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Get A Free Cinnabon Treat Today!

Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day today. According to Today, customers can get a free Cinnabon with the purchase of a Cinnabon at any of their locations nationwide. The deal starts today and runs until Friday for Cinnabon Rewards members by using the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app....
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
Popular Rock Hill-based coffee shop opening new location downtown Columbia

A coffee company that once began as a farmers market venture has quickly expanded into multiple shops around South Carolina. Knowledge Perk Coffee Company will open soon in Columbia, marking the fourth location for the business in the state. The company kicked off in 2017 but did not have a...
Lancaster’s Southern Dish 101 is Dream Come True for Local Chef

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster has a new business that is packing a lot into a small space with a host who has a passion for people and food. The Lancaster County Chamber celebrated Southern Dish 101 as it officially opened on Main Street in Lancaster. Southern Dish...
Charlotte Restaurant Openings and Key Food News You Need to Know for October

Kick off a new month with fresh flavors from around the Queen City. Read on for the foodie openings, news and events you need to know this October. As of September 20, the beloved restaurant formally in Dilworth reopened in its new spot at SouthPark’s Phillips Place. Bonterra will be serving dinner only for the first few weeks and will eventually transition into being open full-time, offering coffee and breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Find them at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A, across the street from The Palm.
20 Day Trips From Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run

CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
24×8.5 Dual Loft THOW in Cozy Farmhouse Style

Here’s a beautiful 24 foot tiny home that’s for sale in North Carolina. This model features two lofts — one over a lovely u-shaped eating/lounge area and another over the 3/4 bathroom complete with a tiled shower. The whole home has a classy farmhouse feel, with shiplap...
North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
