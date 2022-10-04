Read full article on original website
Related
charlotteonthecheap.com
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with new changes to buying tickets
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.
country1037fm.com
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ride a Carousel and See Lights at Village Park in Kannapolis, NC
Have you visited Village Park in Kannapolis, NC? Not only does this park have two amazing playgrounds and multiple picnic shelters, but you’ll also find North Carolina’s only double-decker carousel lit with 1800 lights! As if that weren’t enough, the park also has a real miniature train that families can ride around the park. Tickets for the carousel and train are very inexpensive. Topping all that off is a free holiday light display and seasonal events. We loved our visit to Village Park in Kannapolis and we have all the information for you!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mexican restaurant taking over shuttered eatery’s prime space in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Manny Flores has snapped up a prime space in Plaza Midwood for Que Onda Tacos & Tequila. Flores closed a deal yesterday to acquire the lease and assets of 1518 Central Ave. That 2,400-square-foot space was formerly home to Coltrane’s Char Grill, which closed this week after a five-year run.
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
country1037fm.com
Get A Free Cinnabon Treat Today!
Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day today. According to Today, customers can get a free Cinnabon with the purchase of a Cinnabon at any of their locations nationwide. The deal starts today and runs until Friday for Cinnabon Rewards members by using the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app....
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Mountaintop lodge is the most expensive home in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million, which makes it the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits...
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
coladaily.com
Popular Rock Hill-based coffee shop opening new location downtown Columbia
A coffee company that once began as a farmers market venture has quickly expanded into multiple shops around South Carolina. Knowledge Perk Coffee Company will open soon in Columbia, marking the fourth location for the business in the state. The company kicked off in 2017 but did not have a...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cn2.com
Lancaster’s Southern Dish 101 is Dream Come True for Local Chef
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster has a new business that is packing a lot into a small space with a host who has a passion for people and food. The Lancaster County Chamber celebrated Southern Dish 101 as it officially opened on Main Street in Lancaster. Southern Dish...
scoopcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Openings and Key Food News You Need to Know for October
Kick off a new month with fresh flavors from around the Queen City. Read on for the foodie openings, news and events you need to know this October. As of September 20, the beloved restaurant formally in Dilworth reopened in its new spot at SouthPark’s Phillips Place. Bonterra will be serving dinner only for the first few weeks and will eventually transition into being open full-time, offering coffee and breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Find them at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A, across the street from The Palm.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
country1037fm.com
Jimmie Allen Is Hosting A Bowling Event In Matthews, North Carolina
I heard a friend talking about this the other day, and I was like hey!! Jimmie did not tell me about this but now I know and we are passing it along to you. Jimmie Allen is hosting a celebrity bowling event in Matthews on Wednesday and you can go if you would like.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run
CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
tinyhousetalk.com
24×8.5 Dual Loft THOW in Cozy Farmhouse Style
Here’s a beautiful 24 foot tiny home that’s for sale in North Carolina. This model features two lofts — one over a lovely u-shaped eating/lounge area and another over the 3/4 bathroom complete with a tiled shower. The whole home has a classy farmhouse feel, with shiplap...
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
Comments / 1