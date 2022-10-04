Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City woman accused of felony theft for allegedly stealing from her employer
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly taking cash out of a register at Fleet Farm on 14 occasions. Ann Rosenmeyer, of Mason City, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft. Court documents state that Rosenmeyer took cash that totals $3,350....
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm since the start of the month totaling $3350.
kiow.com
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
KIMT
Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
kwayradio.com
2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme
A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
KIMT
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
KAAL-TV
Mason City man dies in apartment fire
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
KGLO News
Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.
KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty
CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
KIMT
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Albert Lea shooting
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway in Albert Lea after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened Tuesday night at 9:34 at 201 N. Broadway Ave. “Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place with no one injured and one vehicle struck...
KIMT
Mason City man accused of attacking victims with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is accused of breaking into a residence while holding a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around it. Keith Ingersoll, 33, of Mason City, is facing a first-degree burglary charge in connection to an incident last week in the 400 block of 6th St. NW.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony violating no-contact order, DWI and drug sale charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has been sentenced to prison time. 51-year old Jerry...
KGLO News
Sentencing delayed for Chicago man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — The sentencing hearing for a Chicago man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in downtown Mason City last year has been delayed. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th of last year near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
2:32 p.m. Two more juveniles at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 9:59 p.m. Nikki Gesme turned herself in on local warrant.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Swears in K9 Sirius
For the first time in almost 25 years, the Floyd County Sheriff’s K9 program has officially returned. After about five weeks of training, K9 Deputy Sirius was sworn in on Wednesday by Lieutenant Travis Bartz. Sirius will now be out on patrol in Floyd County alongside his handler, Deputy Luke Chatfield.
KGLO News
Mason City, Cerro Gordo County win $4.5 million Destination Iowa grant for bike park project
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4.5 million in Destination Iowa grant funds for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities. The City Council in Mason City back in June approved filing the...
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
