As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO