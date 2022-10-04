Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Search for missing woman with dementia in Rusk Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the Village of Ingram. Bisson has dementia, and it’s believed she left on foot sometime between noon...
95.5 FM WIFC
Area Murderer Reaches Plea Deal
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man who killed a woman in Weston back in April of 2021 has reportedly reached a plea deal with Marathon County prosecutors. David Morris was charged with numerous offenses including first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Renee Hindes on April 23rd of last year at an apartment on Ferge Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
cwbradio.com
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
hubcitytimes.com
Round Barn windows vandalized, suspect identified
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County
LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
Sparta man charged with homicide, repeated domestic abuse going to trial
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Shawn Hock will go to trial for the alleged killing of 32-year-old Sara Latimer. Along with first-degree intentional homicide, he’s charged with multiple counts of repeated domestic abuse. An investigator for the Sparta Police Department, Detective Jose Tovar, took the stand on Wednesday during...
95.5 FM WIFC
New Details Regarding Weekend Amber Alert, Bond Set for Suspect
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — What started as an online relationship ended with an Amber Alert and the arrest of a Tennessee man for charges of kidnapping last weekend. WAOW TV reports that 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn will make a court appearance today where he will likely be charged with kidnapping and burglary. Other charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
UPDATE 2: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe. Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
cwbradio.com
Unity Woman Dies After Crossing In Front of Train on a UTV
A Unity woman died after crossing in front of a train while using a UTV. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the accident happened around noon on Saturday. The 57-year-old woman was driving a UTV north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Ripling Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek man looks to withdraw guilty plea
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of murder. In Eau Claire County Court on Monday, Wayne Price argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty to the fall 2017 killing of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau. Former attorneys for Price were called to testify on their involvement in Price’s guilty plea.
AMBER Alert issued for missing teen, new photo of suspect released
Police have issued an updated photo of a man they believe is in the company of a missing teen, who vanished from her home on Saturday. Police are searching for 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who is not a Wisconsin resident, in connection with the disappearance of Krissy King. Police say Krissy, 15, is believed to be in serious danger.
95.5 FM WIFC
Theft at Stevens Point Aldi
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Stevens Point Police are asking for help from the public to identify a woman who stole a wallet at a Stevens Point Aldi on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Stevens Point PD, the woman stole a the wallet from Aldi located at 5632 State Highway 10 East.
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lincoln County Man Arrested for OWI, Going Armed While Intoxicated
TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A 68-year-old Merrill man was arrested this weekend after a routine traffic stop turned into a failed field sobriety test. The unidentified man was pulled over on State Highway 64 near French Road. Officers noticed signs of impairment and put the driver through a series of tests. He was then booked on suspicion of a first-offense OWI.
