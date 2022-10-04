ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian

By Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2VLG_0iLCtJis00

Atlantic City activates flood response plan for Ian's remnants 02:36

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.

The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.

Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.

Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.

Experts warn that heavy flooding is expected on Route 30 and Route 40 along Melrose Avenue from Delaware to Massachusetts Avenues and West End in Chelsea Heights.

Also, beach erosion is a concern at some spots along the shore, including North Wildwood.

"We encourage residents to stay safe. Health and safety is paramount. It's very important that we take this storm seriously," Marty Small, mayor of Atlantic City, said.

Part of the city's flood response plan is encouraging anyone parked in a low-lying area to move their car to the Wave Parking Garage at Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues. You can park there for free through Thursday at noon.

The flooding along the shore has subsided quite significantly. A lot of that has to do with the tides.

High tide is not expected again until Tuesday afternoon, but if the rain persists, that could be a problem come Tuesday afternoon.

For more updates check the weather blog here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Beach tags in Ocean City could cost more next summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Beach tags in Ocean City, New Jersey, could cost an extra $10 next summer. A proposed ordinance for an increase is expected to be introduced at Thursday night's city council meeting.If the change is approved, the price of a seasonal tag for 2023 would jump to $35 dollars, or $30, if purchased before May 31.The cost of a daily tag would also double to $10 dollars.And weekly tags would increase from $10 to $20 dollars.If the council votes yes, the change would still require a public hearing before a final vote
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Delaware, NJ
State
Mississippi State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
North Wildwood, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Suffers Beach, Dune Erosion in Lingering Storm

Rebecca Kleinert and Debbie Abt looked in amazement at what appeared to be a vast white wall stretching along the beach between Fifth and Sixth streets. Actually, this “wall” was the remnant of sand dunes partially washed away by the raging ocean during the four-day coastal storm that finally made its long-overdue departure Wednesday – after pummeling the shore with drenching rains, gusty winds and flooding.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Chelsea#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Hurricane Ian
The Dispatch

Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination

OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Hosts Chalk About AC

Tanger Outlets AtlanticCity is set to participate in the annual Chalk About AC city-wide event in partnership with Atlantic City Arts Foundation on Friday, Oct. 7 – Monday, Oct. 10. Tanger retailers will create colorful chalk art in front of their stores addressing the theme, “Chalk About What Pink Means to YOU”. Visitors are invited to stroll and shop all weekend, enjoying the chalk art on display.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
987thecoast.com

Wildwood Crest Police Issue Advisory For Weekend Running Event

Wildwood Crest Police have issued an advisory for the Crest Best Run Fest to be held Saturday and Sunday. There will be some road detours in effect during the weekend. Saturday afternoon’s race will have some impacts to Rambler Road, Bayview Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and New Jersey Avenue.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
CBS Philly

Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
23K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy