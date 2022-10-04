Darvin Ham Shows Support For Russell Westbrook After Strong Preseason Showing: "Westbrook Will Thrive In The Lakers 4-Out, 1-In System."

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Former NBA player says Nike gave LeBron James billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about concentration camps in China
Former NBA player Royce White delivered controversial remarks concerning LeBron James claiming that the basketball superstar accepted $1 billion from China in exchange for his silence about the plight of imprisoned Uyghurs in China. “LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment,...
Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear
Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident
The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video
NBA players didn't view this as a typical NBA fight.
WATCH: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fight footage from Golden State Warriors practice
Footage of the new infamous fight at Golden State Warriors practice between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has officially hit
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Yardbarker
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Mark Jackson passionately shoots down the idea that the Lakers have a Big 4 on their roster
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson offered a blunt assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers’ core. Jackson dismissed the idea that the Lakers have a “Big 4” after the addition of guard Patrick Beverley this offseason to the team’s trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Assesses Relationship With New Head Coach
How are Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham getting along?
Yardbarker
Draymond Green to step away from Warriors, apologizes for punching Jordan Poole: 'I failed as a leader. I failed as a man'
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice earlier this week. Along with saying he is going to step away from the team for the time being and give...
Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry
Robert Horry was known for his ability to make big shots, but, on one occasion, he did his work with a towel rather than a basketball. The post Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old during the 2022-23 NBA season. Most players at this age are usually no longer considered among the best players in the league. However, LBJ has somehow managed to take extremely good care of his health, this has led to the King prolonging his time in the NBA.
