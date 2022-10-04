ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident

The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
Yardbarker

Crazy photo of Victor Wembanyama standing next to Rudy Gobert goes viral

Victor Wembanyama even makes fellow giants look small in comparison. A mind-melting photo went viral on Thursday of the French basketball phenom Wembanyama standing next to countryman Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert stands 7-foot-1, but Wenbayama was clearly taller side-by-side. Here is the photo, per Dan Woike of...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."

LeBron James is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the postseason after missing the big part last season at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Purple and Gold won the NBA championship only two years ago, but things have drastically changed for them over that period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Says Stephen Curry Changed The NBA But Hurt Youth Basketball: "He Messed Up The Game In A Good Way. I Think He Hurt The Youth Because The Youth Just Loves Threes."

Bradley Beal is one of the finest scorers of his generation. Unfortunately, Beal has been in a situation with the Washington Wizards where the team hasn't enjoyed any postseason success with Beal as the leader of the team. Individual success has come for Beal as he has been an All-Star and a multiple-time runner-up for scoring champion. He will continue hooping with the Wizards for the foreseeable future given the contract extension he signed.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"

Russell Westbrook has been heavily criticized this past season thanks to his struggles with the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard failed to make an impact on the Californian team, where the injuries were ruthless with their other two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook alone couldn't do the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

The NBA today has changed beyond recognition from what it was about two or three decades ago. During the 1980s and the 1990s, forming a superteam was something that fans rarely saw. The closest thing to a superteam was the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, which had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the roster.
NBA
Yardbarker

Heat looking to reunite with veteran Josh Richardson?

Though Dwyane Wade is now running with the Utah Jazz, the Miami Heat could still be showing respect for his legacy. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an anonymous East executive who suggested that Miami could be in play for a reunion with veteran Josh Richardson. The executive notes that the Heat need depth on the wing and might be able to get a third (rebuilding) team to facilitate a trade for Richardson by taking on Duncan Robinson’s contract.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game

Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
BROOKLYN, NY

