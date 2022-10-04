ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19t0te_0iLCqCMk00

BERLIN — (AP) — German energy giant RWE said Tuesday that it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants and a vast lignite strip mine in the west of the country.

Resident of several villages and farms west of Cologne near the Garzweiler mine will no longer face eviction. The exception is Luetzerath, a hamlet that has been the focus of protestsby environmentalists and which will now need to be cleared to extract more coal in the short-term. The government argues this is necessary to ensure energy security amid the fallout of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The announcement Tuesday boosts the German government's efforts to bring forward the deadline for coal use by eight years from 2038 as part of the country's goal of ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is responsible for energy, said negotiations with the operators of Germany's other coal mines and eight coal-fired power plants were ongoing.

In parallel to its phaseout of coal, RWE will expand its renewable energy production and build gas-fired power plants capable of burning hydrogen, the company said.

RWE, which announced the purchase of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses in the United States at the weekend, said it is now on a path that is compatible with the 2015 Paris climate accord's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism

The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday.
CHARITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced...
FOREIGN POLICY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies in liberated zones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14. In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwe#Renewable Energy#Coal Mines#Green Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Environment#German
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts came hours after Russia concentrated...
EUROPE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride

PODGORICA, Montenegro — (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a protest prayer led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro against the holding of an LGBTQ pride march this weekend. The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected...
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly expressed solidarity Friday with flood-battered Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's recovery long-term. The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also...
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
134K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy