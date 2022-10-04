Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori is done with Hollywood's excuses and he's ready to take the lead
The "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Spider-Man" star spoke to Insider about representation in Hollywood, his most popular roles, and upcoming projects.
hypebeast.com
'Black Adam' Projected To Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
It looks as if the growing anticipation for the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam with Warner Bros. Discovery is slated for an impressive opening weekend. The Dwayne Johnson-starring film’s opening weekend is projected to be on par with the first Venom film and is also set to be the actor’s biggest box office opening ever.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
EW.com
Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster
Look! It's-a Chris Pratt as Mario. Well, his backside anyway. Nintendo and Illumination have uploaded the first look at the Super Star-studded Super Mario Bros. movie in the form of a poster. The image arrived Tuesday ahead of the first trailer reveal this coming Thursday during New York Comic Con.
New 'Scooby-Doo' Film Makes It Official: Velma Is Queer
The newest “Scooby-Doo” movie, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” shows the brainy sleuth developing a serious crush on Coco Diablo, a female costume designer.
hypebeast.com
Ice Cube Claims Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for 'Friday' Sequel
Ice Cube has shared some updates on his journey to get a new Friday film out, revealing that things aren’t going so well with Warner Bros. as the studio supposedly rejected two of his scripts for a sequel. In a recent episode of Drink Champs, he first explained that...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max Drops Seductive New Trailer for 'The Idol' Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
Gearing up for the 2023 release of The Weeknd‘s sexy new HBO Max drama, The Idol, the streamer has dropped yet another buzz-worthy trailer. The new trailer features new seductive footage of the titular pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp, as she goes through the trials and tribulations of trying to make it big in the industry. The series focuses on the growing relationship between the pop star and The Weeknd’s cult leader character. The trailer teases sex, drugs and pop music and a glimpse into the world created by Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson. In the teaser, Abel’s character tells Depp’s, “Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one,” setting the tone for what to expect in the upcoming series.
hypebeast.com
Jennifer Lawrence's Military Engineer Battles PTSD in 'Causeway' Trailer
Following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, A24 and Apple Original Films’ drama Causeway has received its first official trailer. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as a military engineer who returns to the United States from Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to civilian life after suffering a traumatic brain injury. In New Orleans, Lawrence’s character acquaints herself with an unlikely stranger, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and the two “find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing,” according to the streaming service.
hypebeast.com
Netflix and HBO Reportedly Pitched 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show
In recent details highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and HBO were initially in the running for producing a Lord of the Rings TV series. Both streamers were pitching the Tolkein estate before Amazon landed the rights to develop the series which is now titled, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
hypebeast.com
Who'd Play Ye In A Biopic? Jamie Foxx, According to Ye
Ye. A name that has been on the minds of the masses all week, whether by choice or force. Most of Ye’s headlines in 2022 have focused on his battles with adidas and GAP. However, just as he stepped into a fresh, art-centric direction by showcasing YZY SZN 9 at Paris Fashion Week, he decided to put him and his team’s work to the side to emphasize “political” shock value.
hypebeast.com
New Trailer for 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Documentary Honors the Legacy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More
Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary has received a brand new trailer. The visual promises to take a deep dive into New York City‘s rock music scene that exploded in 2000, thanks to bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture and TV on the Radio. While their risks paid off and transformed them into some of music’s most celebrated groups, Meet Me in the Bathroom also explores the struggles they experienced along with the sudden fame, such as Julian Casablancas’ (frontman of The Strokes) fear of his life never being the same again and Karen O being sensationalized as the frontwoman of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
hypebeast.com
HBO Max Teases Adult Animated 'Scooby-Doo' Spin-Off Series 'Velma'
Back in early 2021, HBO Max ordered Velma to straight-to-series as the new adult-oriented Scooby-Doo spin-off series. The series unveiled its first official poster for Velma, a Mindy Kaling-led adult animated series. The series promises to be more gruesome as foreshadowed by the series poster which sees Velma’s signature glasses splattered with blook on the floor. The tagline reads, “It’s the mystery before the Inc.” Kalitn is set to voice the Mystery Inc.’s resident bookworm, Velma Dinkley. The series reimagines Velma to be of South Asian descent. The official synopsis for the show reads,
hypebeast.com
Take an Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Tour of Burberry's New "Night Monster" Movie
Since coming together as Megaforce in 2007, Charles Brisgand, Clément Gallet, Léo Berne, and Raphaël Rodriguez have forged a formidable path. Along the way, they’ve been joined by some of the world’s biggest talents in music and fashion, and have become a go-to for many looking to create narrative environments based on layers upon layers of references. In 2020, and having garnered this reputation, the studio began working alongside.
No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay
After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
hypebeast.com
Sam McKinniss Reflects on Celebrity in New Almine Rech Exhibition
Exploring the images that have shaped contemporary culture. Sam McKinniss is an American artist who taps into the throes of pop culture to create figurative compositions that explore romance, celebrity and tragedy. Many of you have likely seen much of the content he sources: Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park, the Purple Rain album cover, to Lil Nas X wearing that unforgettable pink cowboy outfit to the Grammy’s.
Netflix reportedly pitched a $250 million 'Marvel approach' to 'Lord of the Rings' TV shows, but it 'freaked out' the Tolkien estate
HBO also pitched the Tolkien estate on a "Lord of the Rings" series that would have essentially remade Peter Jackson's film trilogy.
