TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk, and chilly. Low: 42. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High: 57. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with frost possible. Low: 36. The 70-something-degree sunshine came back for an encore on Friday, as what began as a damp and dismal week ended on a warm and bright note. And the upcoming weekend looks just as sunny as the past few days have been, so it will "look" just as nice. But yes, there's a catch, It certainly won't "feel" quite as nice, unless you like a chilly, brisk, and crisp fall feel. We'll have a pair of mostly sunny days for the weekend, but Saturday's highs won't make it out of the 50s, with a brisk breeze adding an extra chill. Sunday is a little less cool and breezy, with highs inching up just past the 60-degree mark, but that's after some possible early morning frost and sunrise temps in the mid 30s. We'll keep the sunshine a fixture in the forecast through the first half of next week, and we'll bring back the 70-degree warmth come the middle of the week. A slow moving cold front will bring our only chance of rain sometime later Thursday or Friday, followed by another shot of chilly air for next weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO