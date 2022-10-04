Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
WSET
Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
cardinalnews.org
Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville
The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
Augusta Free Press
Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.
Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
$1,700 drained from Henderson man's bank account without his knowledge or approval
Imagine money being deducted from your bank account that you didn't authorize, and you can't get it back.
caswellmessenger.com
Winners of Hoedown car show announced
One of the most popular parts of the annual Bright Leaf Hoedown is the car show sponsored by Caswell Senior Services that partners with VFW Post 7316 and American Legion Post 89. Executive Director Jeannine Everidge explains how the car show originated. “The Caswell County Chamber of Commerce (that puts...
thenewsprogress.com
6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
Man killed in overnight Roxboro shooting identified
Officers responded to a 911 call of someone shot on Wall Street, just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect identified in case of stolen off-road vehicle, guns in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Crews, 29 of Nathalie, is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Larceny of a firearm after a Can-Am off-road vehicle, multiple guns and other items were stolen along Red House Road near the Campbell/Charlotte County line September 7, 2022. The off-road vehicle...
Deputies find explosive devices in man’s home in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says after searching a home they found numerous weapons and homemade explosive devices. The incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 10:10 p.m. on 55 Raceway Drive. Deputies say they went to the house to arrest Barry Wayne Witt for two outstanding warrants for Contempt […]
WRAL
Man fatally shot in Roxboro
Around 11 p.m., officers with the Roxboro Police Department received a 911 call that someone had been shot and responded to the 1700 block of Wall Street, where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Roxboro Police Department received a 911 call that...
