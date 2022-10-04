Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming Fair, fall festival highlight weekend funJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek will allow boozy drinks at Autrey Mill
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council approved a measure Oct. 3 to allow Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center to serve alcoholic beverages at special events. The vote included repealing an earlier resolution and updating the city’s Facility Usage Agreement with Autrey Mill, which had...
appenmedia.com
Milton City Council mulls over alcohol regulations
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council extended a moratorium prohibiting new alcohol license applications for another seven weeks until it can finalize a new alcohol ordinance. At their Oct. 3 meeting, council members considered recommendations from the city Planning Commission that would tighten restrictions on businesses that draw...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: The City of Sandy Springs did things right
It’s been almost 15 years since proud north metro residents cut the ribbon on Sandy Springs. The city of 108,000 people laid the groundwork for what has served as a model for other residents in Fulton and DeKalb counties to declare their independence from county rule. This was not...
appenmedia.com
Leadership Sandy Springs welcomes 34 new members
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Thirty-four new members began their nine-month community leadership development program with Leadership Sandy Springs with a retreat at Unicoi State Park in Helen, Georgia. The retreat was held Sept. 22-24. Class members will now attend monthly program days and special events to educate them about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
appenmedia.com
Sarah Beeson, Roswell City Council candidate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media, which publishes the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, invited the four candidates running for Roswell City Council Post 1 to record an interview with reporter Chamian Cruz. The answers contain modest edits due to space limitations. While some candidates were more concise in their responses than others, every effort was made to apportion space equally.
appenmedia.com
Jason Miller, Roswell City Council candidate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media, which publishes the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, invited the four candidates running for Roswell City Council Post 1 to record an interview with reporter Chamian Cruz. The answers contain modest edits due to space limitations. While some candidates were more concise in their responses than others, every effort was made to apportion space equally.
appenmedia.com
Death of ‘equestrian godmother’ sends shockwaves through Milton
BALL GROUND, Ga. — As an equestrian figurehead, Sunny Stevens will forever be a part of Milton’s rural heritage. Ruth Corinne “Sunny” Stevens, who passed away Oct. 2 at 75 years old, leaves behind a legacy. Deemed the region’s “equestrian godmother,” those in the horse community, and beyond, knew the native Atlantan and her steadfast attitude about training riders.
appenmedia.com
Allen Sells, Roswell City Council candidate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media, which publishes the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, invited the four candidates running for Roswell City Council Post 1 to record an interview with reporter Chamian Cruz. The answers contain modest edits due to space limitations. While some candidates were more concise in their responses than others, every effort was made to apportion space equally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
appenmedia.com
Mulham Shbeib, Roswell City Council candidate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media, which publishes the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, invited the four candidates running for Roswell City Council Post 1 to record an interview with reporter Chamian Cruz. The answers contain modest edits due to space limitations. While some candidates were more concise in their responses than others, every effort was made to apportion space equally.
appenmedia.com
'Walk humbly and do justice'; Forsyth Sheriff welcomes first UNG cadets
CUMMING, Ga. — Four rows of University of North Georgia cadets stood at attention in the parking lot of a Forsyth County warehouse Oct. 3. Standing in the chilly early October morning air, some of the 28 men and women looked neForsyth Sheriff welcomes first class of UNG training academy cadetsrvous, some looked scared, but by and large most looked determined and eager for what was to come.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta asks GBI, State Bar to investigate retired judge
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A report into accusations made against retired Alpharetta Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman has been referred to state authorities for further investigation. Zimmerman stepped down from his post in June amid accusations of “improper involvement” in local cases. Alpharetta City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom forwarded to...
appenmedia.com
Atlanta man arrested for loitering at pool
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man allegedly found trespassing at a closed Dunwoody pool was arrested for loitering and prowling, police reports said. Dunwoody Police responded to the Townsend at Perimeter neighborhood off Perimeter Center in Dunwoody at about 10 p.m. Sept. 19, after receiving reports a man was trespassing at the community’s closed pool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
appenmedia.com
Wire and Wood Alpharetta Music Festival
Enjoy live music from more than 30 performers at six outdoor stages through the streets of Downtown Alpharetta as local, regional, and national artists perform original songs while interacting with the audience. Listeners will learn about the music, as artists share the stories behind their tunes. In addition to music, festival goers can enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks. This FREE event is rain or shine! Selected as one of the Top 20 Events in 2018 by the Southeast Tourism Society. No outside food, beverages or pets allowed.
appenmedia.com
Strong arm robbery reported at gas station
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police reports said that a man buying beer at a Chevron gas station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard was forcibly robbed by two men in early September. The man was robbed while pumping gas and buying beer, after being followed from the store by two male...
appenmedia.com
Marcia Seaton (1933-2022)
Marcia Seaton of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on September 5, 2022, at her home in Arlington, Virginia, where she spent her final years. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Seaton of Pensacola, Florida, and her son, Scott Seaton of Arlington, Virginia, and her six grandchildren, Lindsey, Kathryn, Kristen, Claire, David and Audrey.
appenmedia.com
Pharmacy notifies police of phony prescription
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A local pharmacy called the police after receiving a suspicious medication order from a person claiming to be a local nurse practitioner. Pharmacists at North Fulton Pharmacy on South Main Street grew suspicious after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a nurse practitioner at a local medical practice, attempting to fill a prescription for the narcotic, Suboxone.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest teen for gas station burglary
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station on Buford Highway in Forsyth County on Sept. 20 after receiving reports of a burglary in process. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch could see a live feed of the suspect inside the closed business, and deputies immediately took him into custody before clearing the building.
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody man arrested for providing false name
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police recently arrested a Dunwoody man for allegedly giving a false name to authorities investigating a noise disturbance at a closed neighborhood pool off Potomac Road in Dunwoody. Dunwoody police responded to the Mount Vernon Flats apartment complex at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 16, after...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man arrested for alleged death threat
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man who allegedly threatened his wife with a knife during a domestic dispute has been arrested by Alpharetta Police. The 59-year-old man was arrested at his home on Gardner Drive in Alpharetta on Sept. 1, after allegedly using a butcher knife to threaten his wife, telling her that he would kill her and flee to Mexico.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest woman for driving while impaired
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local woman with DUI for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol last week. Deputies responded to the south Forsyth County neighborhood Polo Fields on Sept. 19, after it was reported that a driver was having a medical emergency in the roadway.
Comments / 0