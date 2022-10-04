Read full article on original website
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
Toledo's 180th Fighter Wing would be 'called upon' in Russia or China conflict, Sen. Portman says
In what could be his final Toledo-area stop as a senator, Rob Portman visited the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing base at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Friday to tour the base’s new hangars and talk about the role that the base could play in defending the homeland. The hangar upgrades mean improved storage of F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the facilities could eventually accommodate more advanced aircraft in the future, Mr. Portman said. “If there’s a broader conflict and in Eastern Europe because of what Vladimir Putin is threatening, or if there’s a conflict in Asia because of what China is threatening, very likely these guys are going to be called upon,” the senator told The Blade after the tour. Air guard officials said the new hangars will allow them to perform year-round maintenance regardless of weather.
