Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard have joined forces with Lil Durk for their newest single, “My Friends.”. The pair’s latest collab clocks in at approximately two-and-a-half minutes and hears Ty and Durkio deliver a verse each, with the former telling Apple Music that this was “the perfect joint” for the Chicago-born rapper. “I always been f***ing with Durk for years,” Ty said. “And when we first did the joint or whatever, it was just Horns at first. And then I did the vocals. And then I sent it to Mustard and he put that crazy beat behind it. And as soon as I heard those drums, I just heard Durk in my head so I called him. I’m like, “Yo, I got the perfect joint,” and he sent it right back. So here we go.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO