Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Drops Second Remix of Skeng's “Likkle Miss” Featuring The Fine Nine
Nicki Minaj has delivered a second remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss.” The rapper initially offered her take on the single in late August, including the remixed version on her Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation album. Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng just dropped the original song in July, and...
hypebeast.com
Who'd Play Ye In A Biopic? Jamie Foxx, According to Ye
Ye. A name that has been on the minds of the masses all week, whether by choice or force. Most of Ye’s headlines in 2022 have focused on his battles with adidas and GAP. However, just as he stepped into a fresh, art-centric direction by showcasing YZY SZN 9 at Paris Fashion Week, he decided to put him and his team’s work to the side to emphasize “political” shock value.
Kanye West defends his Instagram rants, compares them to a colonic
You can’t tell him nothing. Kanye West addressed the backlash he constantly gets for social media rants, deeming it a cleansing ritual. While speaking to Tucker Carlson on how he prevents his personal and professional issues from aging him, he compared his Instagram rants to a colonic, which is a procedure done to remove accumulated feces from the body. “When I have techniques that are revolutionary, if I raise my voice on Instagram, it’s a colonic and people can say ‘Oh this what you’re doing is toxic,'” he said during the second part of his interview with the Fox anchor, which aired on...
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
HBO Max Drops Seductive New Trailer for 'The Idol' Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
Gearing up for the 2023 release of The Weeknd‘s sexy new HBO Max drama, The Idol, the streamer has dropped yet another buzz-worthy trailer. The new trailer features new seductive footage of the titular pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp, as she goes through the trials and tribulations of trying to make it big in the industry. The series focuses on the growing relationship between the pop star and The Weeknd’s cult leader character. The trailer teases sex, drugs and pop music and a glimpse into the world created by Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson. In the teaser, Abel’s character tells Depp’s, “Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one,” setting the tone for what to expect in the upcoming series.
hypebeast.com
Palace Drops Exclusive DJ Mixes By Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes on Apple Music
Music sticks to subcultures through thick and thin. Cast your mind back to the Beastie Boys and skate culture, The Beatles with the hippie movement, Elvis Presley with the resurgence of teenage heartbreak and entertainment, or in a contemporary world, the likes of A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott whose music now plays into — and helps to set — fashion trends. We know this is true, but Palace knows it even better, and to flex its musical prowess the London-based skateboarding brand has teamed up with Apple Music to launch an exclusive set of DJ mixes.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Leads BET Hip Hop Awards With 6 Trophies
Kendrick Lamar led the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday evening, winning six categories, including artist of the year and album of the year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Additionally, the chart-topper took home lyricist of the year, best live performer, best hip hop video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and director of the year with Dave Free.
hypebeast.com
Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard Enlist Lil Durk for "My Friends"
Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard have joined forces with Lil Durk for their newest single, “My Friends.”. The pair’s latest collab clocks in at approximately two-and-a-half minutes and hears Ty and Durkio deliver a verse each, with the former telling Apple Music that this was “the perfect joint” for the Chicago-born rapper. “I always been f***ing with Durk for years,” Ty said. “And when we first did the joint or whatever, it was just Horns at first. And then I did the vocals. And then I sent it to Mustard and he put that crazy beat behind it. And as soon as I heard those drums, I just heard Durk in my head so I called him. I’m like, “Yo, I got the perfect joint,” and he sent it right back. So here we go.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
‘Las Ruinas’ Is Rico Nasty’s Coffee Bean
Thanks to her arresting adlibs like “WOAHH,” “HUH HUH YEAH” and “KENNYYYY,” it’s hard to confuse a Rico Nasty track with music from any other artist. With a multifaceted rap-rock cadence and unique dripped-out style, Rico Nasty has carved out her own lane over the past seven years. But after releasing a catalog of mixtapes plus one studio album since stepping on the scene, it was time for the Maryland-born rapper to reset with her latest project, Las Ruinas. Whereas previous works exalted the rockstar Rico Nasty, her latest mixtape offers a closer look at Maria Kelly, the woman behind the persona.
hypebeast.com
Lancey Foux Wants You to Play His New Single "All Night Long"
North London rapper Lancey Foux has just released his latest single “All Night Long,” which is the latest roll-out for his upcoming album Life In Hell which is dropping later this month. After remaining relatively low-key since his 2021-released project LIVE.EVIL, Foux is now dropping music in abundance after his last single “Lancey or Lancey” dropped less than a fortnight ago.
hypebeast.com
Jennifer Lawrence's Military Engineer Battles PTSD in 'Causeway' Trailer
Following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, A24 and Apple Original Films’ drama Causeway has received its first official trailer. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as a military engineer who returns to the United States from Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to civilian life after suffering a traumatic brain injury. In New Orleans, Lawrence’s character acquaints herself with an unlikely stranger, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and the two “find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing,” according to the streaming service.
hypebeast.com
Netflix and HBO Reportedly Pitched 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show
In recent details highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and HBO were initially in the running for producing a Lord of the Rings TV series. Both streamers were pitching the Tolkein estate before Amazon landed the rights to develop the series which is now titled, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club's Second Fall Delivery Stars Ella Knight
Following the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s first Fall 2022 drop that highlighted car culture and the speedy antics that it exudes, the label’s second seasonal delivery hits shelves today. Presenting an immersive campaign, BBC’s European division taps on London-based Jazz artist Ella Knight. The drop sees a...
hypebeast.com
Take an Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Tour of Burberry's New "Night Monster" Movie
Since coming together as Megaforce in 2007, Charles Brisgand, Clément Gallet, Léo Berne, and Raphaël Rodriguez have forged a formidable path. Along the way, they’ve been joined by some of the world’s biggest talents in music and fashion, and have become a go-to for many looking to create narrative environments based on layers upon layers of references. In 2020, and having garnered this reputation, the studio began working alongside.
hypebeast.com
New Trailer for 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Documentary Honors the Legacy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More
Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary has received a brand new trailer. The visual promises to take a deep dive into New York City‘s rock music scene that exploded in 2000, thanks to bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture and TV on the Radio. While their risks paid off and transformed them into some of music’s most celebrated groups, Meet Me in the Bathroom also explores the struggles they experienced along with the sudden fame, such as Julian Casablancas’ (frontman of The Strokes) fear of his life never being the same again and Karen O being sensationalized as the frontwoman of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
hypebeast.com
'Need for Speed Unbound' Leak Shows A$AP Rocky's Ride
Images have just been leaked showing Electronic Arts‘ upcoming Need for Speed title Need for Speed Unbound. From the teasers, we see a different look applied to this game as the cel-shading gives off visuals that can only be described as Jet Set Radio-meets-anime, but upgraded. One of the...
hypebeast.com
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
hypebeast.com
'Need for Speed Unbound's Official Reveal Trailer Stars A$AP Rocky
Following a first look, Criterion and EA have now delivered an official reveal trailer for Need for Speed Unbound. Serving as a reboot for Need for Speed, the latest installment offers a new spin on the street racing series, blending an updated yet familiar gameplay system, realistic cars, and street art-inspired cel-shaded character designs.
Comments / 0