Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
Exact date families have to claim up to $3,600 per child – the simple tool to take action
PARENTS still have time to cash in on last year's increased child tax credit. If you did not apply for the child tax credit, worth up to $3,600 per child, you have until November 15 to do a simple make-up application online. Filers can go to GetCTC.org to file their...
A disability program promised to lift people from poverty. Instead, it left many homeless
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. After two months of sleeping in the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter, Margaret Davis has had no luck finding an apartment she can afford. The 55-year-old grandmother receives about $750 a month from the federal government. She's trying to live...
Lawmakers push for families to receive federal heating funds earlier this year
BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are asking for federal financial assistance for heat earlier, so it can get to families faster. The state is set to receive $37 million in heating aid from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Usually, that money comes in November but state lawmakers are asking for the funds to get released by mid-October. Costs to heat your home are expected to rise by more than 60% this winter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield
Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs. The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March. The money is derived from...
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
KIDS・
Comments / 1