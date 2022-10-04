BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are asking for federal financial assistance for heat earlier, so it can get to families faster. The state is set to receive $37 million in heating aid from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Usually, that money comes in November but state lawmakers are asking for the funds to get released by mid-October. Costs to heat your home are expected to rise by more than 60% this winter.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO