Saint Louis, MO

Friday: Cori Bush releases new memoir, ‘The Forerunner’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. As she writes in the opening pages of her book, Congresswoman Cori Bush’s autobiography “is not your typical political memoir.”
Missouri, Illinois geospatial researchers to work together on supercomputer

Students and researchers at St. Louis University, Harris-Stowe State University and Missouri S&T will soon run huge datasets at a powerful computer in Illinois. The National Science Foundation awarded the Taylor Geospatial Institute — a group of eight institutions in Missouri and Illinois — $1 million to install the new high-performance computing system at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, one of the group’s member universities.
Fed program attempts to diversify economics field by going into classrooms

A new program from the Federal Reserve Banks of St. Louis, Atlanta and Philadelphia aims to build more minority representation in the economics field by bringing lessons about it into local classrooms. Nineteen teachers from five school districts across the country, including Jennings and Ferguson-Florissant, are participating in the three-year-long...
JENNINGS, MO
Singer Laka brings more than one ‘St. Louis Woman’ to life in new show

St. Louis vocalist Laka excels in the intimate cabaret format, but she’s never stood onstage and played a character before. Now she’ll play a few every night. All are Black women who spent at least some of their lives in St. Louis or East St. Louis and achieved great success in the fields of music, dance and literature.
Friday: Attorneys, landlords and renters battle Granite City’s eviction law

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Critics of Granite City’s crime-free housing ordinance say they will continue the fight, despite a recent ruling by a federal judge upholding the controversial law. For years, the Metro East town’s ordinance mandated evictions against entire households in response to any arrest, even against a guest or family member.
GRANITE CITY, IL

