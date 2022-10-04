Read full article on original website
Friday: Cori Bush releases new memoir, ‘The Forerunner’
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. As she writes in the opening pages of her book, Congresswoman Cori Bush’s autobiography “is not your typical political memoir.”
‘It’s a part of us.’ Historic skating rink celebrates 20 years in East St. Louis
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Bend your knees. Ensure your shoulders are straight. Sway with each step. Don’t drag your feet. Pick them up. Your knees should be in line with your shoulders. Pretend like you’re running. These are the instructions that...
Missouri, Illinois geospatial researchers to work together on supercomputer
Students and researchers at St. Louis University, Harris-Stowe State University and Missouri S&T will soon run huge datasets at a powerful computer in Illinois. The National Science Foundation awarded the Taylor Geospatial Institute — a group of eight institutions in Missouri and Illinois — $1 million to install the new high-performance computing system at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, one of the group’s member universities.
Fed program attempts to diversify economics field by going into classrooms
A new program from the Federal Reserve Banks of St. Louis, Atlanta and Philadelphia aims to build more minority representation in the economics field by bringing lessons about it into local classrooms. Nineteen teachers from five school districts across the country, including Jennings and Ferguson-Florissant, are participating in the three-year-long...
Music teachers will get a chance to shine in concert with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Rosalind Rogers is a popular teacher at Lincoln Middle School in East St. Louis. Students greet her daily with hugs and high-fives, while others often beg to eat lunch with her. Many students are drawn to her because she makes learning about classical music fun. She began working at Lincoln...
Singer Laka brings more than one ‘St. Louis Woman’ to life in new show
St. Louis vocalist Laka excels in the intimate cabaret format, but she’s never stood onstage and played a character before. Now she’ll play a few every night. All are Black women who spent at least some of their lives in St. Louis or East St. Louis and achieved great success in the fields of music, dance and literature.
Missouri's Latino population has boomed. So why did the state's Hispanic commission disappear?
Hispanic Missourians used to have advocates built into the state government thanks to the bipartisan Governor’s Commission of Hispanic Affairs. It was introduced in 2003. About four years later, it basically disappeared. It’s been fourteen years since the state has had a functional governor-appointed commission assigned to address issues...
Friday: Attorneys, landlords and renters battle Granite City’s eviction law
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Critics of Granite City’s crime-free housing ordinance say they will continue the fight, despite a recent ruling by a federal judge upholding the controversial law. For years, the Metro East town’s ordinance mandated evictions against entire households in response to any arrest, even against a guest or family member.
