This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Critics of Granite City’s crime-free housing ordinance say they will continue the fight, despite a recent ruling by a federal judge upholding the controversial law. For years, the Metro East town’s ordinance mandated evictions against entire households in response to any arrest, even against a guest or family member.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO