Autoblog
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition celebrates 25 years of TT
Just like the Audi R8, the Audi TT is going on a prolonged farewell tour. The R8 bellows its way into the sunset with a GT RWD special edition limited to 333 examples for global consumption. The TT celebrates 25 years of being like nothing else on the market with a TT RS coupe called the Iconic Edition, limited to 100 examples just for continental Europe and the UK. The RS designation, which we no longer get, means a 2.5-liter five-cylinder with 400 metric horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque sending power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The extra oomph makes the TT RS nearly a second quicker to 60 miles per hour than the TTS we do get.
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 vs. BMW M3 Comparison: Is Four Greater Than Six?
For decades, there's been a war raging. BMW vs. Mercedes is a tale seemingly as old as time, and since the days of the E30 M3 and 190E, gearheads the world over have picked a side. The latest installment of that war is now upon us, as Mercedes-AMG has revealed the latest performance iteration of the C-Class Sedan with one hell of a twist; in place of the thunderous V8 we all wanted under the hood, there's now a 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
This 650-HP Nissan Patrol Will Put A GT-R To Shame
Normally, we associate German tuner Manhart with the cars of its home country. With 800-hp Mercedes and totally custom BMW M cars, there's no shortage of high-horsepower tuned German machinery from the firm. This Nissan Patrol, the overseas cousin to the Nissan Armada we get here in the States, is...
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
Autoblog
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning just became more expensive ... again
Ford has only been delivering the F-150 Lightning for a few months, but the truck has already seen a steep price increase. In August, the automaker boosted prices by significant amounts across the board, with some trims seeing as much as an $8,500 jump. Now, Ford’s increasing the Lightning’s cost again, and the base Pro model isn’t looking so affordable anymore.
Autoblog
2022 Ford GT LM Edition revealed as the supercar's final special theme
This is the last special edition Ford is introducing for the Ford GT supercar. It's called the GT LM Edition, and it’s designed to honor the Ford GT’s 2016 Le Mans class victory. Ford plans on building 20 of these LM Editions, which will count toward the 1,350...
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
MotorTrend Magazine
Repeat to Yourself: It’s not a 1968 Charger, It’s not a 1968 Charger …
Holley's Moparty event, held in Bowling Green, Kentucky, every September, is literally a candy store for fans of Chrysler hardware. Understand something: For a huge swathe of gearheads usually ignored by the mainstream of hot rodding, coming to the Moparty and finding such a bounty of Chryco riches—among them eXoMod Concept's C68 Carbon 1968 Dodge Charger look-alike—ranks right up there with winning a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Despite having seen the C68 Carbon before in press release accounts, we weren't quite prepared to see it in person when we rounded the bend into Moparty's manufacturer's midway the first time.
2024 Honda Prologue Styling Revealed For The First Time
If you're not aware, General Motors and Honda have partnered up to introduce a succession of affordable electric vehicles. The first Honda born from this partnership is the Prologue, an electric SUV that we've only seen in sketches and teaser videos - until now. The Japanese automaker has finally previewed the styling of the Prologue and, we must admit, it's quite a looker.
Autoblog
2024 GMC Sierra HD unveiled with new design and more powerful turbodiesel V8
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes. GMC developed the...
torquenews.com
No Panic Problem Common to This Toyota Engine
Thinking of buying that used Toyota found online and have just found a sign that something serious could be wrong with its engine? Don’t run away just yet as this Toyota mechanic gives his opinion on a pattern he sees in this popular model of Toyota truck. Signs of...
Autoblog
2022 Porsche 911 Targa makes a great school bus
When I heard that the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS was headed to my driveway, I fretted about a single thing: Can I transport two kids — one of whom still rides in a rear-facing car seat — in the thing?. I mulled it over in my...
torquenews.com
Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
Autoblog
Ram 1500 Classic loses regular-cab short-box configuration
Mopar Insiders had a look at Ram's fleet information for the coming model year and discovered an omission: No regular cab with the six-foot four-inch short box for 2023. The fifth-gen pickup has never offered that configuration, but Ram has maintained the fourth-gen Ram Classic as a stubby for the past four model years and up to now on the entry-level Tradesman and the Express trims. According to the paperwork, the regular cab with the eight-foot long box survives into next year. If this comes to pass for 2023, it will lift the price of a two-wheel drive Ram Classic Tradesman a "whopping" $300, from $32,130 after the $1,895 destination fee to $32,430. The Express MSRP jumps by a genuinely large amount, because the option above the regular-cab short-box is a Quad Cab short-box. The Express goes from starting at $33,630 to $40,990.
Autoblog
Honda to cut car output at two Japanese plants in October
TOKYO — Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of October from its earlier plans, as the company battles with persistent supply chain and logistical problems. Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western...
techaiapp.com
It Isn’t Your Daddy’s Oldsmobile Anymore
There is no situation where you are more vulnerable to a cyber-attack than when you are in your automobile. Are you surprised? If so, you still view your car as a transportation device. But today’s cars aren’t like your old man’s. They’re built around a complex array of microcontrollers and integrated circuits that enable all the wonders of the modern driving experience. And due to that thirst for digital technology, the automobile business has become one of the world’s primary consumers of microchips.
