Forsyth County, GA

accesswdun.com

Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student

Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text

HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody man arrested for providing false name

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police recently arrested a Dunwoody man for allegedly giving a false name to authorities investigating a noise disturbance at a closed neighborhood pool off Potomac Road in Dunwoody. Dunwoody police responded to the Mount Vernon Flats apartment complex at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 16, after...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Deputies arrest teen for gas station burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station on Buford Highway in Forsyth County on Sept. 20 after receiving reports of a burglary in process. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch could see a live feed of the suspect inside the closed business, and deputies immediately took him into custody before clearing the building.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta man arrested for alleged death threat

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man who allegedly threatened his wife with a knife during a domestic dispute has been arrested by Alpharetta Police. The 59-year-old man was arrested at his home on Gardner Drive in Alpharetta on Sept. 1, after allegedly using a butcher knife to threaten his wife, telling her that he would kill her and flee to Mexico.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Deputies arrest woman for driving while impaired

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local woman with DUI for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol last week. Deputies responded to the south Forsyth County neighborhood Polo Fields on Sept. 19, after it was reported that a driver was having a medical emergency in the roadway.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police

ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide

Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members

Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
ATHENS, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta asks GBI, State Bar to investigate retired judge

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A report into accusations made against retired Alpharetta Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman has been referred to state authorities for further investigation. Zimmerman stepped down from his post in June amid accusations of “improper involvement” in local cases. Alpharetta City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom forwarded to...
ALPHARETTA, GA

