Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO