Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student
Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
Dunwoody man arrested for providing false name
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police recently arrested a Dunwoody man for allegedly giving a false name to authorities investigating a noise disturbance at a closed neighborhood pool off Potomac Road in Dunwoody. Dunwoody police responded to the Mount Vernon Flats apartment complex at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 16, after...
Deputies arrest teen for gas station burglary
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station on Buford Highway in Forsyth County on Sept. 20 after receiving reports of a burglary in process. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch could see a live feed of the suspect inside the closed business, and deputies immediately took him into custody before clearing the building.
Alpharetta man arrested for alleged death threat
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man who allegedly threatened his wife with a knife during a domestic dispute has been arrested by Alpharetta Police. The 59-year-old man was arrested at his home on Gardner Drive in Alpharetta on Sept. 1, after allegedly using a butcher knife to threaten his wife, telling her that he would kill her and flee to Mexico.
Deputies arrest woman for driving while impaired
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local woman with DUI for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol last week. Deputies responded to the south Forsyth County neighborhood Polo Fields on Sept. 19, after it was reported that a driver was having a medical emergency in the roadway.
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police
ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
Athens gang members facing 51 charges in first indictments from Attorney General’s task force
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s newly formed Gang Prosecution Unit has made its first three indictments on two gang members. Carr announced on Wednesday that Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, both members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods criminal street gang, were indicted on 51 drug, gun and gang charges.
Man accused of boarding up home to hold mother, wife, and children captive in Barrow County
A man in Winder is facing several charges. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Brantley boarded up the doors and windows of his home to trap his wife, four children, and elderly mother inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The wife and four...
Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members
Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
Agents find fentanyl, ecstasy, black tar heroin and more during White County drug bust
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested, and several different types of drugs were found in what officials call the "largest fentanyl seizure in White County made during a drug investigation," according to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Over 168 grams of fentanyl. 500 grams of methamphetamine. 60...
Alpharetta asks GBI, State Bar to investigate retired judge
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A report into accusations made against retired Alpharetta Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman has been referred to state authorities for further investigation. Zimmerman stepped down from his post in June amid accusations of “improper involvement” in local cases. Alpharetta City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom forwarded to...
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly shooting in Athens, meat cleaver attack in Gainesville
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a man was shot and killed on Fairview Street. He was found in a car near Nellie B. in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. The police investigation is ongoing. There is a long list...
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
32-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Forsyth County on Friday. Officials stated that a 33-year-old died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
