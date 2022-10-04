ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Comments / 2

Related
midutahradio.com

Gov Cox Says Water Issues Impact St. George

(St. George, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Gov Cox Visits Utah Tech, Talks Water, More

(St. George, UT) -- Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.The Governor spoke on a variety of issues as well. He voiced support for public transit in the state and said his life's dream was to have a high-speed rail line between Salt Lake City and St. George. The Governor admitted that was probably a long way off.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Community input needed for new Cedar City sports complex

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders in Cedar City are seeking public input regarding a new sports complex that will be coming to the area. The city received a donation of 30 acres of land from the Burgess family, on which the complex will be built. The site is located at 4700 W. 100 South in Cedar City.
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
Local
Saint George, UT Government
fireapparatusmagazine.com

St. George (LA) Fire Selling Heavy Rescue Truck

If a fire station is in need of a nearly 3-ton, 35-foot fire truck designed to carry heavy rescue equipment, there is an opportunity to bid for one owned by the St. George (LA) Fire Protection District, TheAdvocate.com reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, a bidder only needed to offer more...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah

WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Stepping Down
suunews.net

Conservative activists host armed rally in Cedar City

Conservative activists assembled at Veterans Park for what was supposed to be an armed “Citizen’s Freedom March” to protest issues they claim infringe on First and Second Amendment rights on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event, which began at 9:30 a.m., was originally advertised as an armed march...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested after southern Utah traffic stop yields estimated $2M in fentanyl

WASHINGTON, Washington County — Police on Wednesday say they found 60,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in southern Utah. A Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a Chevy Impala because it was in violation of window tint restrictions and failed to signal while changing lanes. The incident occurred on northbound I-15 in Washington about 11:40 p.m., police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy