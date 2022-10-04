Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Fashion East RTW Spring 2023
Lulu Kennedy, the founder of talent incubator Fashion East, has given many young fashion designers a home for their collections and ideas. Her roster has included Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilincic and more — all designers who now show on the official London Fashion Week calendar. So it...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW
Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Embraces Radical Fluidity in SS23 Collection
Saint Laurent returned to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Showcased underneath the beam of the Eiffel Tower, creative director Anthony Vaccarello presented a range of floor-length dresses and masculine outerwear that captures true Parisian glamour. For this season, Vaccarello combined an essential attitude with the ultra-refined, elongated...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Chocolate Tartan Prints
Following a festive green-red take on the Dunk Low, now dresses its classic Air Force 1 silhouette in chocolate tones and tartan fabrics in preparation for the colder seasons ahead. The uppers arrive in an edible mix of “Cacao Wow” tumbled leathers and “Pale Ivory” hits across the side Swooshes...
Fendi Acquires Majority Stake in Knitwear Specialist Maglificio Matisse
MILAN — Fendi has acquired a majority stake in knitwear specialist Maglificio Matisse. This is the first M&A deal for the Rome-based luxury company and yet another sign of the changes taking place throughout the manufacturing landscape in Italy, where established brands are increasingly investing in supporting small and medium-sized companies to protect their craftsmanship and know-how — and often providing a future for the second- or third-generation owners and for their own pipeline. Maglificio Matisse has a strong industrial footprint, integrating traditional handmade knitwear with innovative technology and has been working with Fendi for more than 15 years as a...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
Guess Originals Gets Animated With New Betty Boop Capsule Collection
Guess Originals has launched a collaboration with a cultural icon, Betty Boop. The collection took inspiration from Betty Boop’s flapper look and the brand’s casual-wear aesthetic. The capsule features the animated character — who is best known for her sleeveless tank midi dress and garters — emblazoned on intarsia sweaters, cropped baby Ts, velour pants, faux leather jackets, polo dresses, trucker hats, long-sleeved tops, bootcut jeans, logo socks, denim jackets, a ‘50s-inspired bowling bag and more.More from WWDOvercoat RTW Spring 2023The Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration To create the capsule, Guess Originals worked with...
hypebeast.com
Elevated Sportswear Takes Center Stage for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As the world continues to ease into a renewed sense of normalcy for being back outside post-pandemic, many fashion houses have taken note and displayed various interpretations of hopeful revelry onto the runways for Spring/Summer 2023. At Chanel, elevated sportswear took center stage for SS23 – sans the sweatpants that...
Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage
Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
Thebe Magugu Unveils Collection Looks Ahead of London Show
LVMH prize winner Thebe Magugu has unveiled the look book for his “Discard Theory” collection just ahead of Friday night’s highlight shows at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. The 25-piece collection, previewed during Paris Fashion Week, was inspired by his trips to South Africa’s secondhand markets, with items translated to upscale versions or playfully juxtaposed on luxury textiles. He released a documentary Sept. 29 following his experience in the Dunuza market.More from WWDThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2023 The 15-minute film shows Mugugu rummaging through the discarded clothes dumped by the U.S....
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
