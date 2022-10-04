High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 4, 2022
High schools
Field hockey
Monday’s results
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 15, Allderdice 0
Peters Township 1, North Allegheny 0
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 2, Norwin 0
Football
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.
City League
Nonconference
Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Beaver at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Century
Brentwood at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class A
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Bethel Park* 207, South Fayette 207
* won in playoff
Peters Township 194, Trinity 223
Medalists: Colton Lusk PT 36, Tyler Johnosn, Brock Carrigan T 43
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 1
Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, (n)
Baldwin 5, Seneca Valley 4
Class 2A
Armstrong 7, Franklin Regional 3
Bishop McCort 6, Butler 1
Thomas Jefferson 6, Meadville 1
South Fayette 10, Mars 2
Class A
Avonworth 8, Wheeling Park 5
West Allegheny 5, Blackhawk 4
Fox Chapel 5, Kiski 2
Shaler 10, Westmont Hilltop 1
Indiana 9, Hampton 0
Chartiers Valley at Montour, (n)
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 8, Wilmington 1
Connellsville at Carrick, (n)
Neshannock 13, Central Valley 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Class A
North Catholic at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.
Varsity D2
Ringgold at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Central Catholic 1
Section 2
Allderdice 10, Baldwin 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Jeannette 9, Derry 2
Class A
Section 1
Freedom 3, Beaver County Christian 2
Section 3
Springdale 3, Winchester Thurston 1
Trinity Christian 2, Aquinas Academy 0
Nonsection
West Shamokin 3, Armstrong 0
Beaver 4, Blackhawk 1
Charleroi 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Kiski Area 1, Ambridge 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 8 p.m.
Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Freedom, 7 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Kiski School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 4, Butler 0
Pine-Richland 1, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 5, Allderdice 0
Shaler 3, North Hills 1
Section 2
Bethel Park 8, Hempfield 0
Norwin 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Peters Township 9, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 6, Armstrong 1
Hampton 3, Kiski Area 2
Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 2, Connellsville 1
Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 1, Elizabeth Forward 1
Section 3
Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 0
Penn Hills 5, Greensburg Salem 1
Latrobe 1, Plum 0
Section 4
Trinity 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Montour 3, Blackhawk 0
Moon 3, West Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 1, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Burrell 1, Freeport 0
Apollo-Ridge 7, Highlands 0
Knoch 2, Valley 1
Section 3
Woodland Hills 7, East Allegheny 0
Mt. Pleasant 10, Ligonier Valley 0
Southmoreland 0, Yough 0
Section 4
McGuffey 7, Brownsville 1
Shady Side Academy 3, South Park 2
West Mifflin 1, Keystone Oaks 0
Class A
Section 1
Steel Valley 11, Jeannette 0
Riverview 5, Serra Catholic 2
Seton LaSalle 5, Springdale 1
Section 2
Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0
Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, Waynesburg 2
Section 3
Riverside 1, Eden Christian 0
Sewickley Academy 3, South Side 1
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 1, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Winchester Thurston 7, Bishop Canevin 0
Ellis School 11, Carlynton 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Armstrong 3, Highlands 2
Chartiers Valley 4, South Fayette 1
Hempfield 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Girls
Volleyball
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverside 3, Beaver Falls 1
Section 3
Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Sto-Rox 0
Class A
Section 4
Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 0
Nonsection
Burgettstown 3, Avella 1
Knoch 3, Burrell 2
Neshannock 3, Central Valley 2
Chartiers-Houston 3, Charleroi 1
Derry 3, Greensburg Salem 0
South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0
Frazier 3, Waynesburg 0
Freedom 3, Rochester 1
Hampton 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0
Kiski Area 3, Serra Catholic 2
Latrobe 3, Norwin 2
Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0
Brentwood 3, McKeesport 0
Pine-Richland 3, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
South Side 3, Cornell 0
Union 3, Mohawk 1
Propel Braddock Hills 3, Carrick 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
West Mifflin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
South Park at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Yough at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
North Hills at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
