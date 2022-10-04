ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
The Independent

The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history

A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream 2/Duo Free Online

Cast: Eri Yu Hidetoshi Nishijima Makiko Watanabe Kenjiro Otani Yûken Yoshida. The slow collapse of the relationship between an out-of-work actor and his girlfriend. 2/Duo is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
theplaylist.net

11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More

Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
Digital Trends

The best horror movies based on true crimes

A word of caution: Many of the nonfiction incidents we’ve linked out to in this article are quite disturbing, but our own write-ups of the movies themselves feature no gratuitous details. Just a friendly warning if you plan on clicking a link or two. Sometimes the truth is far...
thedigitalfix.com

Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no

Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
Collider

'Interview With the Vampire' Episode 2 Sneak Peek: Lestat Isn't Letting Go of Louis Any Time Soon [Exclusive]

After a shocking, eventful, and sensual series premiere last Sunday, AMC shared exclusively with Collider a clip for the second episode of Interview With the Vampire. The next episode is a “true” beginning of sorts, as it will start to depict the birth of the series’ lead character. The show centers around Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he narrates his centuries-old life to a familiar journalist. The exclusive clip reveals a decisive moment between Louis and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).
ComicBook

Night of the Ghoul Graphic Novel to Get Movie From 20th Century Studios

Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla's Night of the Ghoul comic series being made into a movie. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that 20th Century Studios had acquired the rights to series — first launched on Comixology last year and coming to print from Dark Horse Comics on Wednesday — after competition with multiple studios and streamers. Rob Savage is set to direct with 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen producing. Snyder and Francavilla will serve as executive producers.
