Food Network
Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day
Taco Tuesday happens every week. (Thank goodness.) But National Taco Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, October 4, comes only once a year. So for sure you’ll want to circle it in hot-sauce on your calendar. You’ll also want to mark the occasion in the only appropriate way:...
msn.com
National Taco Day 2022: 19 Places Offering Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals
This year, National Taco Day, Oct. 4, falls on a Tuesday. That's right -- Taco Tuesday just got a big upgrade. Though the roots of this popular dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived in Mexico, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as slang for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that the miners used to blast the ore.
Check out these National Taco Day deals!
We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
I ordered a £6.99 sundae at Hungry Horse but what I was served instead was unbelievable
A DINER claims she was served a tub of £2 Tesco own-brand ice cream at a restaurant after ordering a sundae for £6.29. Becky Disdle said she had asked for the popular and spectacular-looking Candy Mania at the Hungry Horse. The chain says of the treat: “Starts with...
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
Raleigh News & Observer
Taco Bell’s Popular All-The-Tacos-You-Can-Eat Offer Is Back
While Taco Bell had many promotions and limited-time offers over the years, few were as popular as the Taco Lovers Pass. Back in January, the chain, which is a part of Yum! Brands, launched the monthly subscription: For $10 a month, pass holders could order one of seven of the chain’s popular tacos every day over the course of 30 days.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
agupdate.com
Ground Pork Enchiladas
Brown meat and onion together. Add rest of ingredients until heated through. Spoon mixture into center of each flour tortilla. Fold ends over and then fold to center. Place in a 9x13-inch inch pan and cover with enchilada sauce and sprinkle with shredded Mexican cheese. Bake at 325° for 45 minutes. Serve with sour cream. Makes 6.
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
12tomatoes.com
Chicken Shawarma Tacos
This is a recipe that takes my love of chicken shawarma and tacos to new heights. Chicken shawarma is this juicy yogurt-marinated chicken that blows most marinades out of the water. The yogurt helps all the spices stick to the chicken for maximum flavor. A great recipe for someone who loves shawarma, or wants to experience the magic. I love shawarma so much that I needed it in taco form. Started with a spicy pico de gallo to brighten up the chicken and spread a dollop of garlic Toum for some added flavor. This knocked my socks off. There is something about a taco that just makes the world feel right. A cute little explosion of flavor in just a couple of bites. Guaranteed you’re gonna scarf these down so fast.
Celebrate National Taco Day with 8 deals and free tacos on Tuesday
Happy National Taco Day to all who celebrate — and really, shouldn’t we all celebrate tacos every day, especially on Tuesday, October 4?. Why is October National Taco Day? That’s not what we’re here to answer. You’re here to find out about free or discounted tacos, and we want to get to that as fast as possible so you can go grab some of them for lunch or dinner.
Perfect Guacamole
The perfect food pairing (in my eyes, at least) is the combination of tortilla chips and loaded guacamole. The shattering crack of a salty fried corn chip carrying creamy avocado brightened with lime and studded with cilantro, garlic, tomato, and chiles with every bite is pure bliss. Making guacamole from...
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
Allrecipes.com
Spinach-Artichoke Garlic Naan Pizza
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, and minced parsley in a small bowl; brush onto the naan. Sprinkle naan with mozzarella cheese, followed by 1 1/2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Toss spinach, artichoke...
