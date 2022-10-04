ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

Taco Tuesday happens every week. (Thank goodness.) But National Taco Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, October 4, comes only once a year. So for sure you’ll want to circle it in hot-sauce on your calendar. You’ll also want to mark the occasion in the only appropriate way:...
RESTAURANTS
msn.com

National Taco Day 2022: 19 Places Offering Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals

This year, National Taco Day, Oct. 4, falls on a Tuesday. That's right -- Taco Tuesday just got a big upgrade. Though the roots of this popular dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived in Mexico, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as slang for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that the miners used to blast the ore.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Check out these National Taco Day deals!

We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Tacos#Taco Tuesday#Mexico#Food Drink
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem

Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move

Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Raleigh News & Observer

Taco Bell’s Popular All-The-Tacos-You-Can-Eat Offer Is Back

While Taco Bell had many promotions and limited-time offers over the years, few were as popular as the Taco Lovers Pass. Back in January, the chain, which is a part of Yum! Brands, launched the monthly subscription: For $10 a month, pass holders could order one of seven of the chain’s popular tacos every day over the course of 30 days.
RESTAURANTS
agupdate.com

Ground Pork Enchiladas

Brown meat and onion together. Add rest of ingredients until heated through. Spoon mixture into center of each flour tortilla. Fold ends over and then fold to center. Place in a 9x13-inch inch pan and cover with enchilada sauce and sprinkle with shredded Mexican cheese. Bake at 325° for 45 minutes. Serve with sour cream. Makes 6.
RECIPES
Veronica Charnell Media

Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
12tomatoes.com

Chicken Shawarma Tacos

This is a recipe that takes my love of chicken shawarma and tacos to new heights. Chicken shawarma is this juicy yogurt-marinated chicken that blows most marinades out of the water. The yogurt helps all the spices stick to the chicken for maximum flavor. A great recipe for someone who loves shawarma, or wants to experience the magic. I love shawarma so much that I needed it in taco form. Started with a spicy pico de gallo to brighten up the chicken and spread a dollop of garlic Toum for some added flavor. This knocked my socks off. There is something about a taco that just makes the world feel right. A cute little explosion of flavor in just a couple of bites. Guaranteed you’re gonna scarf these down so fast.
RECIPES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celebrate National Taco Day with 8 deals and free tacos on Tuesday

Happy National Taco Day to all who celebrate — and really, shouldn’t we all celebrate tacos every day, especially on Tuesday, October 4?. Why is October National Taco Day? That’s not what we’re here to answer. You’re here to find out about free or discounted tacos, and we want to get to that as fast as possible so you can go grab some of them for lunch or dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Perfect Guacamole

The perfect food pairing (in my eyes, at least) is the combination of tortilla chips and loaded guacamole. The shattering crack of a salty fried corn chip carrying creamy avocado brightened with lime and studded with cilantro, garlic, tomato, and chiles with every bite is pure bliss. Making guacamole from...
RECIPES
Mashed

TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer

Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
RECIPES
Lori Lamothe

Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake

I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
Allrecipes.com

Spinach-Artichoke Garlic Naan Pizza

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, and minced parsley in a small bowl; brush onto the naan. Sprinkle naan with mozzarella cheese, followed by 1 1/2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Toss spinach, artichoke...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy