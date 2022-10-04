ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Meet the candidates running for Clarenceville's school board

On Nov. 8, voters in the Clarenceville Public Schools district will choose three board of education trustees. Clarenceville includes parts of Redford Township, Livonia and Farmington Hills. It is considered an Oakland County school district. School board members set district policy and oversee Superintendent Paul Shepich, who manages day-to-day operations....
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Pacific Coast seafood fare headed to downtown Birmingham restaurant

Hazel's in downtown Birmingham, known for its seafood-centric seasonal offerings, is expanding its Pacific Coast-themed menu. Starting Wednesday, Hazel's new Pacific Coast menu will offer dishes from all along the Pacific, top-to-bottom.Co-owners Beth Hussey and Emmele Herrold, the executive chef, say the menu reflects inspiration from a West Coast road trip.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Meet the candidates for Wayne City Council

On Nov. 8, voters in Wayne will elect a total of three people to serve on city council representing wards four, five and six, one person for each ward. Each position is a two-year term. In 2024, the city will disband its ward system so all of the council members will represent and be voted on by all electors in the city. Every council seat, and the mayor's position, will go up for election at that time.
WAYNE, MI
