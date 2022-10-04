Read full article on original website
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start
Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
Livonia dog that swallowed wishbone a nominee for award recognizing weird insurance claims
Rex, a shih tzu from Livonia, had a harrowing experience last year that just might earn him some cash. The pooch was attending a graduation party with his family when he swallowed a wishbone. Over the next few days, the normally friendly dog became lazy, lost his appetite and was in visible discomfort.
In sprawling districts like South Lyon, who should pay law enforcement to patrol schools?
Within a week of last November's Oxford High School shooting, one phone call concluded with an agreement to add a new full-time police officer to South Lyon's middle schools. It was a sign of what can be accomplished when working with a sense of urgency and cooperation to protect the community’s children.
11 Redford Thurston football players suspended, Eagles forfeit Week 7 game vs. Romulus
The Redford Thurston football team has forfeited its Week 7 game against Romulus. According to first-year coach Antwain White, 11 players have been suspended from the program for one week as punishment for a fight that broke out during the Eagles' 37-21 loss to Dearborn Heights Robichaud a week ago.
Meet the candidates running for Clarenceville's school board
On Nov. 8, voters in the Clarenceville Public Schools district will choose three board of education trustees. Clarenceville includes parts of Redford Township, Livonia and Farmington Hills. It is considered an Oakland County school district. School board members set district policy and oversee Superintendent Paul Shepich, who manages day-to-day operations....
Pacific Coast seafood fare headed to downtown Birmingham restaurant
Hazel's in downtown Birmingham, known for its seafood-centric seasonal offerings, is expanding its Pacific Coast-themed menu. Starting Wednesday, Hazel's new Pacific Coast menu will offer dishes from all along the Pacific, top-to-bottom.Co-owners Beth Hussey and Emmele Herrold, the executive chef, say the menu reflects inspiration from a West Coast road trip.
Meet the candidates for Wayne City Council
On Nov. 8, voters in Wayne will elect a total of three people to serve on city council representing wards four, five and six, one person for each ward. Each position is a two-year term. In 2024, the city will disband its ward system so all of the council members will represent and be voted on by all electors in the city. Every council seat, and the mayor's position, will go up for election at that time.
South Lyon East sophomore in custody after shooting threat message found Tuesday at school
A 15-year-old Wixom boy is responsible for writing a shooting threat in a South Lyon East High School bathroom, Oakland County Sheriff's detectives and district officials alleged. The East sophomore apparently was also the one who reported the threat written on a bathroom wall to school officials. That resulted in...
Meet the candidates running for a four-year term on Garden City's council
On Nov. 8, voters in Garden City will elect two people to serve on city council for four years. Voters will also elect one person to serve on council until Nov. 11, 2024. The Garden City mayor position is also on the ballot. Kim Dold is the current director of...
