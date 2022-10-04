On Nov. 8, voters in Wayne will elect a total of three people to serve on city council representing wards four, five and six, one person for each ward. Each position is a two-year term. In 2024, the city will disband its ward system so all of the council members will represent and be voted on by all electors in the city. Every council seat, and the mayor's position, will go up for election at that time.

WAYNE, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO