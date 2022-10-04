Read full article on original website
NFL Week 5 matchups: Unbeaten Eagles travel to Arizona, Bengals-Ravens battle for first
Through four weeks, 23 games have been decided by three points or fewer, the most ever at this point in a season. Entering Week 5, 23 teams have at least two wins. Seven teams are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles...
'Wake me up in London': Inside Giants' plan for trip overseas for game vs. Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD – Jihad Ward promises there are no secrets hidden within the Giants’ travel plans to London for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He’s one of the few members of the team who has already made the trip – last season with the Jaguars – and the Giants are following a similar itinerary geared toward keeping the bodies and minds of football players in the time zone they are leaving behind despite being five hours ahead when the charter flight lands.
Matt Ryan needs to be gone. Eleven fumbles, seven interceptions tell the story
The Colts have something special in Alec Pierce, a rookie receiver, a future star, the brightest offensive spot in a dingy, touchdown-free game the Colts managed to win 12-9 in overtime Thursday night at Denver. Pierce was so good, and this game was so bad – the Colts were so...
Bank of America Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
If you’re planning a trip to Bank of America Stadium to take in a Carolina Panthers game, you’ll be in
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads
All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets' starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month
SF Giants: Zaidi expects Kyle Harrison to reach majors in 2023
SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi clearly has high expectations for top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison.
