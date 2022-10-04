EAST RUTHERFORD – Jihad Ward promises there are no secrets hidden within the Giants’ travel plans to London for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He’s one of the few members of the team who has already made the trip – last season with the Jaguars – and the Giants are following a similar itinerary geared toward keeping the bodies and minds of football players in the time zone they are leaving behind despite being five hours ahead when the charter flight lands.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO