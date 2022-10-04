ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm proud of my mental health journey, says Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi feels "really proud" of his mental heath journey. The 38-year-old rap star has previously battled depression and suicidal thoughts - but Cudi insists he's now in a "great place" with his mental health. He said: "Even if touring stuff wasn't going swimmingly and, and all this stuff wasn't...
MENTAL HEALTH
Coolio's girlfriend was 'aware' he was seeing other women

Coolio's girlfriend was "aware" he was seeing other women. The 'Gangasta's Paradise' rapper - who passed away on Wednesday (28.09.22) after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 59 - had been in a 10-year -relationship with Mimi Ivey when he died and now she has claimed the pair had "no secrets.".
CELEBRITIES
Brad Pitt accused of 'choking' one of his kids and 'striking' another in the face

Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".
CELEBRITIES
I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain

Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
CELEBRITIES
Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric

Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
CELEBRITIES
Constance Wu feared being fired if she complained about harassment

Constance Wu was "scared" of losing her job if she reported the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced on the 'Fresh Off the Boat' set. The 40-year-old actress recently that she was harassed by a producer on the sitcom but she felt her ordeal was "pretty common" and not "that bad" in comparison to other situations she had faced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Julia Fox suffers from ADHD

Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
CELEBRITIES
Kate Walsh is engaged

The 'Emily in Paris' actress let slip on an Instagram Live with her 'Private Practice' co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had popped the question. She said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé." Amy reacted: “She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."...
CELEBRITIES
‘East New York’: What Did You Think of CBS’ New Drama? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the East New York series premiere.]. The Amanda Warren-led East New York joins a (long) list of CBS procedurals, and while the series premiere introduces all the big shots and starts playing around with the relationships, the one we find most intriguing is no surprise: that between Warren’s Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood and Jimmy Smits’ Chief John Suarez.
TV SERIES
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend

Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
CELEBRITIES
Princess of Wales felt the pressure choosing names for her children

Catherine, Princess of Wales is said to have felt the "pressure" choosing names for her three children. The 40-year-old royal paid a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday (05.10.22), where she spoke with new mums and dads on the maternity ward, and she shared with them how picking the monikers for Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - whom she has with Prince William - was quite stressful because the whole world was waiting for them to be announced.
CELEBRITIES
Melanie C found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned in the 90s

Melanie C has "always felt female". The Spice Girl may have been nicknamed Sporty Spice in the girl group and known for donning tracksuits and trainers, but she admits she always found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned because of her style and image, because she's always been sure of her sexual preference and gender identity.
MUSIC
