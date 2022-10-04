ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football: 15 waiver wire targets for Week 5

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos have lost starting running back Javonte Williams for the rest of the 2022 season to a knee injury, leaving Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone as the team’s top two running backs going forward.

Boone is available in most fantasy football leagues and he should be a top priority waiver-wire target this week. Gordon has fumbled four times through the first four weeks of the season, which might open the door for Boone to get an increased workload.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor “has a chance” to play on Thursday Night Football this week, but his backup, Nyheim Hines should be a top target on the waiver wire for Week 5.

And another injury to note — Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is going on injured reserve with a knee injury, leaving Tyler Allgeier as Atlanta’s presumed starting running back for at least the next four weeks.

Those three running backs headline this week’s list of the top 15 waiver wire targets. The list also includes options at wide receiver, tight end and quarterback. Let’s get to it:

DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Fantasy Football Week 5 starts, sits, and sleepers

BOSTON  -- If you've been flipping a coin to build your fantasy football roster each week, you've come to the right place. All those inner "start or sit" arguments that you've been having with yourself can come to an end.With Week 5 of the football -- and fantasy football -- season upon us, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for a plethora of start and sit advice, with a handful of sleeper options as well.As always, best of luck while you hit the laboratory to concoct your roster this week.QuarterbacksStart: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence vs. Houston"Lawrence struggled with five turnovers...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver. On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

