Fantasy Football: 15 waiver wire targets for Week 5

The Denver Broncos have lost starting running back Javonte Williams for the rest of the 2022 season to a knee injury, leaving Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone as the team’s top two running backs going forward.

Boone is available in most fantasy football leagues and he should be a top priority waiver-wire target this week. Gordon has fumbled four times through the first four weeks of the season, which might open the door for Boone to get an increased workload.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor “has a chance” to play on Thursday Night Football this week, but his backup, Nyheim Hines should be a top target on the waiver wire for Week 5.

And another injury to note — Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is going on injured reserve with a knee injury, leaving Tyler Allgeier as Atlanta’s presumed starting running back for at least the next four weeks.

Those three running backs headline this week’s list of the top 15 waiver wire targets. The list also includes options at wide receiver, tight end and quarterback. Let’s get to it: