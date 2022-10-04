FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is made up for more than 3,600 sworn officers and some 550 civilian employees.The man at the helm is Chief Eddie Garcia.He has the distinction of being not just the 30th chief in the departments 140 year history, but also the first Latino to hold the job.CBS 11 recently sat down with Chief Garcia to chat about his job and his background.One of the first things he pointed out was a large Puerto Rican flag hanging from a wall inside of his office.Garcia said, "I have had this in every office since...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO