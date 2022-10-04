ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
The 2022 Boston Red Sox weren’t as horrible as we think

The Red Sox deserve a little more credit in a disappointing year. During Thursday’s end-of-season press conference, manager Alex Cora called this year’s Boston Red Sox the “best worst team in baseball.”. The comment captured the disappointment of falling well short of expectations while wisely pointing out...
BOSTON, MA
3 bold roster moves the Dodgers need to make before NLDS

Coming off the most regular-season wins in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to make another World Series push to win their eighth championship in franchise history. It doesn’t matter how many games the team won before the postseason, though; all that matters is that they win 11 games in mid-to-late October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
