The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
Starling Marte injury update: Mets get surprisingly great news, and what it means
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has struggled to stay healthy after suffering a finger injury in early September. He’ll be back for the Wild Card series. Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger on Sept. 6. He’s missed significant time since then, and New York has struggled to replace him.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
The 2022 Boston Red Sox weren’t as horrible as we think
The Red Sox deserve a little more credit in a disappointing year. During Thursday’s end-of-season press conference, manager Alex Cora called this year’s Boston Red Sox the “best worst team in baseball.”. The comment captured the disappointment of falling well short of expectations while wisely pointing out...
3 bold roster moves the Dodgers need to make before NLDS
Coming off the most regular-season wins in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to make another World Series push to win their eighth championship in franchise history. It doesn’t matter how many games the team won before the postseason, though; all that matters is that they win 11 games in mid-to-late October.
Cardinals fans bolt early after Game 1 ninth-inning collapse (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals fans left early after a ninth-inning collapse for the ages against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cards entered the ninth inning of their Game 1 tilt against the Phillies with a 2-0 lead. Before they knew it, a collapse of epic proportions led to a 6-3 defeat. St....
1 upcoming Mets free agent who can redeem himself in the postseason
Lost in much of the discussion about the upcoming New York Mets free agents is the status of relief pitcher Trevor May. Closer Edwin Diaz has taken over much of the talk about the relievers. Even Seth Lugo and Trevor Williams have more of our mental space than May. There’s...
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
