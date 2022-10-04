Read full article on original website
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
‘It was time to feed her demons:’ Woman charged in Frayser homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of killing a man in Frayser last month has been charged. Police say Shapria Williams is responsible for killing Terry Massey on Sept. 23 in the 2900 block of Gruber. Officers found Massey in a bedroom of a vacant address where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
Shelby County looks at new programs, no prison time to curb juvenile crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon are looking for fresh approaches to dealing with the increase in youth crime in Memphis and Shelby County. Thursday, they took part in a brainstorming session with national criminal reform organizations, county leaders, and other stakeholders to look […]
TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar. The TBI said an inmate died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night. The TBI have not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death. However, family members have identified the […]
BTH: D.A. Mulroy on the Problem of "Crime College"
Studies show that sending adolescents to adult prisons does more harm than good. Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says that when "we ship them off to adult prisons without [any] rehabilitation [or intervention] services, we are sending them off to crime college where they learn to become harden criminals, and when they are released, the data shows they are more likely to re-offend."
MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard. The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.
Chick-fil-A workers fired for reportedly spitting in chicken batter, posting video online
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A Chick-fil-A worker was fired for reportedly spitting in chicken batter, and so was the employee who filmed it and posted the video to social media. The video was widely circulated on social media before it was removed, according to WREG. Jonathan Cardwell, operator of a Chick-fil-A in West Memphis, Arkansas, posted a statement on Facebook calling the video "completely unacceptable."
Report reveals former booster club president stole money
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
Man forces his way to airplane at Memphis airport: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns
► Update: Mom who tried to save kids from dog attack called a hero by family MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by […]
Abston prison record shows 20 indecent exposure charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed more than 50 offenses during his incarceration beginning in 2002, according to jail records obtained by WREG. Most of Abston-Henderson’s charges are sexual in nature. Abston-Henderson allegedly committed 20 acts of indecent exposure. The Tennessee Department of Corrections […]
Grandma takes cover when shots are fired at Street Ministries, 2 teens wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
Woman critically injured in northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at 7:16 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
Shelby County needs more people who qualify and are willing to foster children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County there is a serious need for foster parents. The Department of Children Services said the pandemic increased the number of children needing a home. Right now, there are more than 7,000 children in Tennessee's foster care system, but only 243 approved foster homes....
Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova. On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway. The two put 27 pieces of clothing into...
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
Violence comes through front door after drive-by at Streets Ministries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday two children are fighting for their lives after being struck by a hail of bullets in a drive-by shooting. All of this happening at the steps of Streets Ministries, a Memphis non-profit designed to help youth and prevent youth violence. Memphis Police said two men...
