BALDWIN — The two groups who went on a tour of the Pleasant Plains and Webber Township cemeteries Sunday afternoon got more than just sight-seeing. The Lake County Historical Society's "Stranger Stop and Cast an Eye" program, part of the Baldwin Sesquicentennial, was more than just an ordinary cemetery tour. At six featured gravesites, folks got to hear the life-stories from the very people buried beneath the sod, represented by talented local reenactors. The vintage costumes, actual artifacts and items representing each person at the six different graves, brought these individuals to life.

LAKE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO