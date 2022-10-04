Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Photos: Hillcrest Village Apartments unveiled at Thursday ceremony
MANISTEE — The Hillcrest Village apartments were officially unveiled Thursday at the apartment complex's location at 164 Short St. on Manistee's north side. The complex was finished more than three years after it first went before the city of Manistee Planning Commission. The project first broke ground almost exactly...
recordpatriot.com
Lake County past comes to life with cemetery tour
BALDWIN — The two groups who went on a tour of the Pleasant Plains and Webber Township cemeteries Sunday afternoon got more than just sight-seeing. The Lake County Historical Society's "Stranger Stop and Cast an Eye" program, part of the Baldwin Sesquicentennial, was more than just an ordinary cemetery tour. At six featured gravesites, folks got to hear the life-stories from the very people buried beneath the sod, represented by talented local reenactors. The vintage costumes, actual artifacts and items representing each person at the six different graves, brought these individuals to life.
recordpatriot.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates Lake County Veteran's new home
WEBBER TWP. — As the old saying goes, "home is where the heart is," and Mr. and Mrs. Butch Coffman, who were welcomed into their new Habitat for Humanity home last Wednesday, surely felt all the love. A project through Lake County Habitat for Humanity, the home for the...
recordpatriot.com
And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color
LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Two new marijuana retail stores open in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — For those who choose to take advantage of the legalization of medical and recreational adult use marijuana products, your options have expanded once again with the opening of two more retail stores in Big Rapids. Fluresh, LLC., a premium vertically integrated cannabis company based in Grand...
recordpatriot.com
Watershed assembly to host public forum on future of Rogers Dam
MECOSTA TOWNSHIP — The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly will host a Rogers Dam and Rogers Dam Pond educational workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Mecosta Township Hall, 19729 11 Mile Rd., Big Rapids. This is the first community stakeholder forum with MRWA that...
recordpatriot.com
Copemish man allegedly runs from police into shed, facing heroin charge
CLEON TWP. — A Copemish man was arrested after running from police into a shed, according to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday afternoon. Jesse Joe Sparks, 33, of Copemish, is facing a possession of a narcotic less than 25 grams in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
recordpatriot.com
Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned
LAKE COUNTY — Two suspects in the robbery occuring at the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther on Sept. 22, were arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 4. James Paul Phipps, 54, of Frasier, and Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, of Luther, were both charged on count 1 of bank robbery, and count 2 of false report or threat of bomb or terrorism. Both counts are felonies, according to Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
recordpatriot.com
Why police keep taking Manistee mental health patients to Indiana
MANISTEE — Manistee County police officers are traveling to other states and spending hours and days with mental health patients until being able to return to other duties, and the impacts are being felt. This challenge to law enforcement departments, mental health care service providers and others isn’t new....
recordpatriot.com
Credit union opening creates interest
United Bay Community Credit Union hosted a grand opening Tuesday, bringing a financial institution back to Coleman after nearly a year. Coleman native and now United Bay Community Credit Union Coleman Branch Manager Emily Burgess, moved from Washington State back to Michigan for the job. United Bay Community Credit Union...
recordpatriot.com
Challengers face Midland County Commission incumbents in forum
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Half of the incumbent Midland County Commissioners did not attend a public forum on Tuesday that is offered each election cycle. District 6 candidates Commissioner Eric Dorrien, a Republican, and challenger Sarah Schulz, a Democrat, withdrew from participation due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
recordpatriot.com
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
Comments / 0