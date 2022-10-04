ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
historiccity

St Augustine responds to frequent questions

The City of St. Augustine has published responses to post-Hurricane Ian recovery questions frequently asked by Historic City News subscribers. The information provides key insights into topics ranging from debris cleanup to flooding to financial assistance. The compilation of responses to Hurricane Ian frequent questions can be viewed on the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Businesses asked to complete damage assessment

St Johns County Department of Emergency Management is requesting all county business owners who suffered loss or damage during Hurricane Ian to complete an online survey at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments. The county explained to Historic City News that the survey is intended to gauge the depth of disaster impact in Florida and...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

City announces end to water restrictions

The City of St. Augustine has announced to Historic City News the end to water usage restrictions and the return to normal sewer service operations following Hurricane Ian. On September 30th, the city asked residents to help speed up recovery of the wastewater system by cutting down on the amount of wastewater pouring into the system. Customers were asked to limit the length of showers, delay laundry use or only wash essential items, not to run water while brushing teeth, shaving, or rinsing dishes, and to minimize the number of toilet flushes.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Department of Health in St Johns County reopens for mission-essential services

Florida Department of Health spokesperson Noreen Nickola-Williams reported to Historic City News that the local Department of Health office in St Johns County will re-open for mission-essential services on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Department’s environmental health team remains engaged in post-storm assessments which began on Friday, September 30th, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Saint Johns County, FL
Business
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Business
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
historiccity

Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within the City of St Augustine within St Johns County. City of St Augustine Environmental Program Supervisor...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Be prepared for trash collectors returning today

Starting today, Monday, October 3, the City of St Augustine government offices, and most services will reopen for business. For Historic City News subscribers who reside within the city limits or in an area where trash collection is provided by the city, that means accumulated trash collection will be continuing in earnest.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

St Augustine businesses spared widespread destruction

Because of widely played video footage last week depicting flooding downtown during Tropical Storm Ian, Historic City News has learned that there are prospective visitors to St Augustine thinking twice about coming to town. Some have canceled reservations because they mistakenly believe everything is closed. As for the business community, damage varied on a case-by-case basis; however, there is no indication of widespread destruction.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
historiccity

There are 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian with 5 in the 7th Judicial Circuit

Dana Kelly, the spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Office of Public Information, confirmed for Historic City News that Florida district medical examiners are reporting hurricane deaths across the state now total 58, with 5 of those being confirmed in the 7th Judicial Circuit. St Johns County has so far been spared from the death toll, as has Putnam and Flagler.
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

St Johns storm shelters now open to public

The St. Johns County Department of Emergency Management reports to Historic City News that storm shelters are officially open as of noon, today. While shelters provide safety throughout the storm, residents must bring supplies to maintain personal comfort and sustenance. St. Johns County recommends that all evacuees bring their own bedding, including sleeping bags or air mattresses, pillows, sheets, and blankets. A five-day supply of water, non-perishable food, medication, diapers, and other personal items are also suggested.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Sunshine Bus service is being temporarily suspended

Carolyn Karger informed local Historic City News reporters that Sunshine Bus service will be suspended Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30, 2022, due to conditions related to tropical storm Ian. For Sunshine Bus updates, and to verify when regularly scheduled routes will resume, visit www.sunshinebus.net or call customer service...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Marco#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#City News#The Civic Roundtable
historiccity

St Johns County placed under Tropical Storm Warning

Areas of coastal St. Johns County were placed on warnings for tropical storm and storm surge as Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 and continues its track to Florida. Residents are cautioned of the potential for life-threatening conditions within the next 36 hours. The affected areas in St. Johns are...
historiccity

Southeastern St Johns county under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a flash flood warning to Historic City News for southeastern St Johns County until 3:15 p.m. EDT today. At 11:21 a.m. EDT today, Emergency Management reported water inundating mobile homes near Holmes Boulevard and SR-207. The combination of rainfall and surge is causing flash flooding in the warned area.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Blue-Green Algae found in St Johns River

The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County reported to Historic City News that it has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in the St. Johns River near Shands Bridge. Residents are encouraged to take precautions as blue-green algae can have harmful effects on humans, pets, and other animals.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
historiccity

Cathy Brown memorial at River House

The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month. The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Florida news station sued for denying candidate entry to debate

A joint complaint by the Republican Party of Florida and the campaign of Republican Congressional District 9 candidate Scotty Moore, accuses WESH-2 News of violating Florida law when the station denied Moore entry to a political debate for not having up-to-date COVID vaccine documentation. Moore was invited, along with his...
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

Roundtable needs help to stop Elkton Industrial Park

St Johns County Civic Roundtable Government Affairs Committee Chair Janet Patten and Vice Chairman and Treasurer Lisa McGlynn informed local Historic City News reporters that their Board of Directors has determined a dangerous rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment application will come before the County Commission for action on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

historiccity

Saint Augustine, FL
1K+
Followers
782
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.

 https://historiccity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy