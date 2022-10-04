ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: Independent review held into pathology failings

An independent review examining failures in pathology at the original Hillsborough disaster inquests is under way, the Home Office has said. The review is considering what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. It was aimed at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil

World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy