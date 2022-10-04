Lynn Mahlan watched from afar as her 3-year-old grandson, Kodiak Mahlan, explored one of the new ambulances from The Villages Public Safety Department during Tuesday’s National Night Out event. Kodiak, of Umatilla, donned his own firefighter outfit and smiled as he looked at all of the equipment displayed at First Responders Recreation Center. “This is just so neat,” said Lynn, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “We saw (the recreation center) on 9/11, but to look at all of that memorabilia from the police officers and firefighters — it’s just an amazing recreation center.” Lynn and her family had been to a VPSD open house and saw how much fun her grandson had there. They knew Tuesday’s event was another great opportunity to see the trucks and equipment. For the third year, Community Watch hosted National Night Out, a nationwide event where the community can thank its first responders. This year’s event took place at First Responders Recreation Center, which opened in July. Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe said the location felt fitting given the point of the event and the recreation center’s theme.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO