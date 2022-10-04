Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Hospital Auxiliary Foundation puts call out for more help
Beth Malak has spent more than 7,000 hours helping others. She started volunteering with the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation about seven years ago, when she fully retired because she wanted to help people. “I wanted to find something to do with my time that was beneficial to...
Villages Daily Sun
DeSoto delivers 45 boxes of food to Hope Lutheran
DeSoto For Non-Profits, a charitable club in The Villages, held a food drive Sept. 17 at Ednas' On The Green to support the pantry. Unbeknownst to both the club and Hope Lutheran at the time, Hurricane Ian would make landfall in Florida about 10 days later. Anita Dillman, a coordinator of the pantry Hope Lutheran operates at its Lake Weir campus, said the timing was perfect as the food that was collected helped replenish the pantry's shelves in time for hurricane preparation. "We love how generous our community is,” she said.DeSoto For Non-Profits co-leader Jeanne Furlani said the group collected 45 boxes of food for the pantry as well as $225 during the drive. All of the proceeds were donated that same day.
Villages Daily Sun
A trip well worth the wait for local veterans
Arnold Bonifant wiped away an occasional tear as he heartily sang along to “God Bless America” playing over the sound system late Wednesday night. Some of that was attributable to dry eye, Bonifant said, but the Vietnam War veteran also acknowledged his trip with Honor Flight 55 left him filled with pride. “What a great day. An awesome trip,” said Bonifant, one of 67 military veterans and their guardians who had to wait an extra week to visit Washington, D.C.’s monuments and other sights after Hurricane Ian scrubbed the original date. “Every veteran should be able to do this trip,” the Village of Amelia resident said, as his fellow travelers began to take their seats for the closing ceremony in the parking lot of Lady Lake’s American Legion 347. More than 150 family and friends gathered to welcome back three buses loaded with Honor Flight 55 veterans. The trip had begun some 20 hours earlier, as buses took them to Orlando Sanford International Airport for a flight to Baltimore.
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
Villages Daily Sun
VHS Construction Management Academy breaks ground on second home
Shannon McPherson could not find the words to express her gratitude. She couldn't even find one word. The Leesburg resident and her son, Devin, will live in the second home students with The Villages High School's Construction Management Academy are building through Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. "One word can't...
Villages Daily Sun
Get to know Albert S. Warta
Before moving to The Villages in 2014, Al Warta spent much of his life in Lindenhurst, a community on the southern shore of Long Island, New York. "Long Island is attached to New York City, and a lot of people presume that Long Island is pretty much the same as the city," the Village of Silver Lake resident said. "But when I grew up in Lindenhurst, it was a rural community that still had a lot of brush and some roads were better than others." After graduating from high school in 1960, Warta enlisted in the Navy. "I didn't want to get drafted into the Army," he said. "As a child, I read about the Navy's Underwater Demolition Team, which was the precursor to the Navy SEAL teams. I read that becoming part of the Underwater Demolition Team was very hard to do. I like a good challenge, and I was determined to pass the test." And Warta did, but it wasn't easy.
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host inaugural swimming event for dogs at Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department has announced a new swimming event for dogs that will be held next month at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center. On Saturday, November 5, the city’s recreation and parks department will host the inaugural Soggy Doggy Swim at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, which is located at 2390 SE 36th Avenue.
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages’ festival season opens today
A change in seasons means the return of festivals that fill the town squares and celebrate everything from cultural heritage to arts and crafts to classic cars. These large gatherings are perfect for bringing the community together and giving area residents fun outdoor options in cooler weather. The fun kicks off with two Heritage Festivals, the first edition happening from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Brownwood Paddock Square. It was rescheduled from its original date of last Friday due to Hurricane Ian. “We hope they have a great time with their friends and family, creating memories,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “That’s what we’re here to do, to create a great experience and provide them a platform to be able to share the experience with each other and their grandkids.”
wuft.org
Pride festivals returning to north central Florida
After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
villages-news.com
PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width
The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width. PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Villages Daily Sun
Community thanks local first responders
Lynn Mahlan watched from afar as her 3-year-old grandson, Kodiak Mahlan, explored one of the new ambulances from The Villages Public Safety Department during Tuesday’s National Night Out event. Kodiak, of Umatilla, donned his own firefighter outfit and smiled as he looked at all of the equipment displayed at First Responders Recreation Center. “This is just so neat,” said Lynn, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “We saw (the recreation center) on 9/11, but to look at all of that memorabilia from the police officers and firefighters — it’s just an amazing recreation center.” Lynn and her family had been to a VPSD open house and saw how much fun her grandson had there. They knew Tuesday’s event was another great opportunity to see the trucks and equipment. For the third year, Community Watch hosted National Night Out, a nationwide event where the community can thank its first responders. This year’s event took place at First Responders Recreation Center, which opened in July. Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe said the location felt fitting given the point of the event and the recreation center’s theme.
villages-news.com
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
Villages Daily Sun
'Blind Visionaries' captivates audiences
“Blind Visionaries” presented an alluring combination of portrait photography, original jazz compositions and compelling stories to audiences Thursday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. The multimedia performance featured the photography of the Seeing with Photography Collective and music performed by the Daniel Kelley Trio. The collective, a...
Former Sears at Paddock Mall slated for redevelopment
The former Sears department store site in Ocala has changed ownership and its new proprietors plan to turn the property into a modern retail and entertainment complex, according to a Tuesday press release by Tobin Real Estate which represented the buyer, BSD Capital. The 12-plus acre site, acquired via private...
Villages Daily Sun
Award-winning artist to perform at The Sharon
With four decades of experience, five Grammy awards and over 10 million albums sold, Christopher Cross is bringing audiences an exciting show with recognizable hits. Cross' performance at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center will be a part of his 40th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates the release of his first album "Christopher Cross" around 1980. Audiences can see Cross in concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at The Sharon. Tickets start at $85 and are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office Location.
villages-news.com
LWV forum to tackle ‘misinformation’ about The Villages fire district referendum
The League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County will host a forum to tackle “misinformation” about the upcoming referendum on the formation of an Independent Special Fire Control District in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. Fire Chief Edmund Cain and Deputy Chief Jim Goodworth of The Villages...
