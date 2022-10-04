Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
Related
Villages Daily Sun
DeSoto delivers 45 boxes of food to Hope Lutheran
DeSoto For Non-Profits, a charitable club in The Villages, held a food drive Sept. 17 at Ednas' On The Green to support the pantry. Unbeknownst to both the club and Hope Lutheran at the time, Hurricane Ian would make landfall in Florida about 10 days later. Anita Dillman, a coordinator of the pantry Hope Lutheran operates at its Lake Weir campus, said the timing was perfect as the food that was collected helped replenish the pantry's shelves in time for hurricane preparation. "We love how generous our community is,” she said.DeSoto For Non-Profits co-leader Jeanne Furlani said the group collected 45 boxes of food for the pantry as well as $225 during the drive. All of the proceeds were donated that same day.
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host inaugural swimming event for dogs at Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department has announced a new swimming event for dogs that will be held next month at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center. On Saturday, November 5, the city’s recreation and parks department will host the inaugural Soggy Doggy Swim at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, which is located at 2390 SE 36th Avenue.
ocala-news.com
FAFO seeks additional volunteers for Ocala Arts Festival
The Ocala Arts Festival will return to downtown Ocala later this month, and the organization running the two-day event is looking for volunteers who would like to help out. Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO) will host the 55th installment of the festival on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2022. During last year’s event, thousands of visitors hit the streets of downtown Ocala.
Villages Daily Sun
Hospital Auxiliary Foundation puts call out for more help
Beth Malak has spent more than 7,000 hours helping others. She started volunteering with the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation about seven years ago, when she fully retired because she wanted to help people. “I wanted to find something to do with my time that was beneficial to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Villagers will take stage this month in several benefit performances
Fall in The Villages, is a season of costumes, celebrations, giving and – maybe – peace. At least it looks that way for these upcoming events:. On Sunday at 6 p.m. in Laurel Manor, the Village Sweeties Chapter of the Sweet Potato Queens hosts a formal masquerade ball to benefit Forward Paths. The non-profit organization helps young people who age out of the foster care system.
Villages Daily Sun
Award-winning artist to perform at The Sharon
With four decades of experience, five Grammy awards and over 10 million albums sold, Christopher Cross is bringing audiences an exciting show with recognizable hits. Cross' performance at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center will be a part of his 40th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates the release of his first album "Christopher Cross" around 1980. Audiences can see Cross in concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at The Sharon. Tickets start at $85 and are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office Location.
Villages Daily Sun
A trip well worth the wait for local veterans
Arnold Bonifant wiped away an occasional tear as he heartily sang along to “God Bless America” playing over the sound system late Wednesday night. Some of that was attributable to dry eye, Bonifant said, but the Vietnam War veteran also acknowledged his trip with Honor Flight 55 left him filled with pride. “What a great day. An awesome trip,” said Bonifant, one of 67 military veterans and their guardians who had to wait an extra week to visit Washington, D.C.’s monuments and other sights after Hurricane Ian scrubbed the original date. “Every veteran should be able to do this trip,” the Village of Amelia resident said, as his fellow travelers began to take their seats for the closing ceremony in the parking lot of Lady Lake’s American Legion 347. More than 150 family and friends gathered to welcome back three buses loaded with Honor Flight 55 veterans. The trip had begun some 20 hours earlier, as buses took them to Orlando Sanford International Airport for a flight to Baltimore.
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Villages Daily Sun
Get to know Albert S. Warta
Before moving to The Villages in 2014, Al Warta spent much of his life in Lindenhurst, a community on the southern shore of Long Island, New York. "Long Island is attached to New York City, and a lot of people presume that Long Island is pretty much the same as the city," the Village of Silver Lake resident said. "But when I grew up in Lindenhurst, it was a rural community that still had a lot of brush and some roads were better than others." After graduating from high school in 1960, Warta enlisted in the Navy. "I didn't want to get drafted into the Army," he said. "As a child, I read about the Navy's Underwater Demolition Team, which was the precursor to the Navy SEAL teams. I read that becoming part of the Underwater Demolition Team was very hard to do. I like a good challenge, and I was determined to pass the test." And Warta did, but it wasn't easy.
Villages Daily Sun
VHS Construction Management Academy breaks ground on second home
Shannon McPherson could not find the words to express her gratitude. She couldn't even find one word. The Leesburg resident and her son, Devin, will live in the second home students with The Villages High School's Construction Management Academy are building through Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. "One word can't...
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
Villages Daily Sun
'Blind Visionaries' captivates audiences
“Blind Visionaries” presented an alluring combination of portrait photography, original jazz compositions and compelling stories to audiences Thursday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. The multimedia performance featured the photography of the Seeing with Photography Collective and music performed by the Daniel Kelley Trio. The collective, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width
The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width. PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Villages Daily Sun
Island Fin Poke’s owners encouraged by first fundraiser
Island Fin Poke’s T-shirt sale fundraiser brought in $1,000 for Tunnel to Towers. The Brownwood restaurant sold T-shirts with the restaurant logo on the front and the charity logo on the back. The effort was a success, said Island Fin Poke co-owners and married couple Jodi and Frank Michienzi.
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
click orlando
Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department donates $2,700 to House of Hoopz
Thanks to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, the Ocala Police Department was recently able to make a generous donation to a local nonprofit organization using assets and money that were seized during crimes. On Tuesday, October 4, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Councilmember Kristen Dreyer presented the $2,700 donation...
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
bungalower
Winter Park shares a guide on how to clean shit up
The City of Winter Park has just shared a little guide on how to clean up after flood waters that (most likely) were contaminated with sewage, following city-wide floods that followed record-level rains from Hurricane Ian. The following cleaning and disinfecting procedures are recommended by the City of Winter Park...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
Comments / 0