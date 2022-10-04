Before moving to The Villages in 2014, Al Warta spent much of his life in Lindenhurst, a community on the southern shore of Long Island, New York. "Long Island is attached to New York City, and a lot of people presume that Long Island is pretty much the same as the city," the Village of Silver Lake resident said. "But when I grew up in Lindenhurst, it was a rural community that still had a lot of brush and some roads were better than others." After graduating from high school in 1960, Warta enlisted in the Navy. "I didn't want to get drafted into the Army," he said. "As a child, I read about the Navy's Underwater Demolition Team, which was the precursor to the Navy SEAL teams. I read that becoming part of the Underwater Demolition Team was very hard to do. I like a good challenge, and I was determined to pass the test." And Warta did, but it wasn't easy.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO