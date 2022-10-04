Read full article on original website
ANNA Shelter celebrates adoption of all 50 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility
A local animal shelter is celebrating the adoption of 50 dogs from a national rescue they participated in. The founder and director of the ANNA Shelter, Ruth Thompson, said they are thrilled all 50 beagles have been adopted. Thompson said the shelter received over 300 applications, and they are thankful for the support from the […]
Dog owners open ‘Paws Park’ in West Salem
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Local dogs can’t contain their excitement. Friday marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Paws Park at Veterans Memorial Park in West Salem. People gave a round of applause for all the hard work put in to make local pups happy. It began as an effort from dog owners and involved planning, designing and raising $50,000 in...
