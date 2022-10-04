ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dog owners open ‘Paws Park’ in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Local dogs can’t contain their excitement. Friday marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Paws Park at Veterans Memorial Park in West Salem. People gave a round of applause for all the hard work put in to make local pups happy. It began as an effort from dog owners and involved planning, designing and raising $50,000 in...
WEST SALEM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy