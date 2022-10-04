Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Mason, Thurston by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 11:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mason; Thurston AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agency: Olympic Region Clean Air Agency until midnight PDT Sunday night. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The overall air quality will be moderate for most the Puget Sound for the next few days from wildfire smoke. All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms. We do not expect rain for at least the next few days, and onshore winds will be light, so the smoke is expected to linger. For the latest information on pollution levels, visit www.orcaa.org. When pollution levels are high, try to find clean indoor air or use an air filter if possible.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra County Lakes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sierra County Lakes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sierra County through 330 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spaceport America, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cutter and Spaceport America. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 13:46:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Yuma County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 328 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Marana, moving north at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and blowing dust with low visibilities. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marana, Red Rock and Dove Mountain, and Interstate 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 300 PM MST At 219 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Sahuarita, or over Sahuarita. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit. This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 42 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for King, Kitsap, Pierce, Snohomish by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 11:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: King; Kitsap; Pierce; Snohomish AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agency: Puget Sound Clean Air Agency until midnight PDT Sunday night. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The overall air quality will be moderate for most the Puget Sound for the next few days from wildfire smoke. Some areas closer to US Route 2, Darrington, and east King and Snohomish County may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, or worse at times from the smoke. All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms. We do not expect rain for at least the next few days, and onshore winds will be light, so the smoke is expected to linger. For the latest information on pollution levels, visit map.pscleanair.gov. When pollution levels are high, try to find clean indoor air or use an air filter if possible.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. The storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Santa Cruz County through 230 PM MST At 150 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms about 7 miles east of Patagonia, or 22 miles northeast of Nogales, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin and Canelo. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 16 and 37. Route 83 near mile marker 10, and between mile markers 14 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Bristol Bay, Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A coastal flood watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. Target Area: Bristol Bay; Kuskokwim Delta COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Watch, which is in effect from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * LOCATION...Kuskokwim Delta and Bristol Bay coasts. * COASTAL FLOODING...Water level rises from 2 to 6 feet above normal highest tide line are possible. * TIMING...Water levels will rise with high tide Monday and possibly again Tuesday before subsiding. * IMPACTS...Potential for coastal erosion due to higher seas and surf with southwesterly to westerly winds. Low lying areas may also experience flooding.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay, Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay; Kuskokwim Delta Strong southwesterly winds could potentially result in coastal flooding and erosion across the coastal Kuskokwim Delta and far western Bristol Bay with the potential track of this system. Therefore, a Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima and southeastern Pinal Counties through 400 PM MST At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms impacting the greater Tucson area from the east side to the northwest, including the towns of Marana and Oro Valley. These storms were moving north at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. pea size hail, locally heavy downpours, and areas of blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, ark, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, and Dove Mountain. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 262. Interstate 19 between mile markers 62 and 63. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 92. Route 79 near mile marker 92. Route 86 near mile marker 171. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 19:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-07 19:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Orocovis; Villalba FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following municipalities, Ciales, Orocovis and Villalba. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia... generally west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near freezing temperatures are expected again late Sunday night and Monday morning. Two back to back nights with frost and or freezing temperatures may end the growing season for parts of the area.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 16:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-07 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 500 PM PDT At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Moreno Valley, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Riverside, Moreno Valley, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Colton, March Airforce Base, Sun City, Lake Mathews, Woodcrest, Menifee, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Lakeview, Romoland, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Quail Valley, Nuevo and Sedco Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Garrett FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Significant coastal erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels from 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide line continue through this afternoon, and then begin to decrease this evening. Erosion will continue into through tonight. Strong southwest winds will turn west and decrease into the evening. High water levels and surf will persist from Pt. Lay to Wainwright into tonight, while conditions improve south of Pt. Lay this afternoon.
