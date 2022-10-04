Effective: 2022-10-07 11:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: King; Kitsap; Pierce; Snohomish AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agency: Puget Sound Clean Air Agency until midnight PDT Sunday night. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The overall air quality will be moderate for most the Puget Sound for the next few days from wildfire smoke. Some areas closer to US Route 2, Darrington, and east King and Snohomish County may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, or worse at times from the smoke. All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms. We do not expect rain for at least the next few days, and onshore winds will be light, so the smoke is expected to linger. For the latest information on pollution levels, visit map.pscleanair.gov. When pollution levels are high, try to find clean indoor air or use an air filter if possible.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO