Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries helping crack the genome of extinct human ancestors.The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said on Monday that Dr Pääbo’s pioneering research achieved the “seemingly impossible”, helping crack the genomes of extinct hominins, including Neanderthals, and thereby shedding light on human evolution.Dr Pääbo’s body of work spanning decades has given rise to an entirely new scientific discipline called paleogenomics.This field of research has unraveled the genetic differences distinguishing modern-day humans from extinct hominins, shedding more light on what makes us uniquely human.The...

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO