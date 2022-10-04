ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

6 best new Chicago tacos of 2022 for National Taco Day

By Nick Kindelsperger, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VokUl_0iLCiNDh00
Lucido's Tacos in Little Village serves some of Chicago's best al pastor tacos. Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS

National food holidays are inherently silly, but I’ll never pass up a reasonable excuse to chat about tacos. Even though I wouldn’t think too hard about why National Taco Day is Oct. 4, why not use this as an excuse to look back on the past year?

It was my good fortune over the past 12 months to eat even more tacos than usual. That research culminated in my list of the 31 best tacos in the city , which is still a helpful overview of the taco scene around Chicagoland. But as is always the case, great taco spots continued to open even after that feature was published. Plus, I wanted to highlight a couple new spots that almost made the cut.

While the hottest filling of 2020, quesabirria, continued to expand around the city, this past year saw a remarkable proliferation of real al pastor. That means that chefs are marinating thick slices of pork and cooking them on a trompo, or a vertical rotisserie. Considering it’s my favorite taco style, I followed this development with a fair bit of enthusiasm.

But that’s just the beginning. Here are my favorite tacos from places that have opened in the past 12 months.

Al pastor taco at Lucido’s Tacos

I felt guilty about not visiting Lucido’s Tacos before my list went up, but the al pastor taco pop-up had slightly odd hours that never fit with my schedule. Fortunately, there’s no excuse anymore, since owners Adan and Andrea Lucido now have a bricks-and-mortar restaurant to serve their excellent al pastor tacos. Considering Adan worked for years at the now-closed Taqueria Los Barrilitos, the couple definitely knows what they are doing. Walk in the shop, and you’ll immediately spot the large trompo, featuring layers of marinated pork. Place you’ll order, and the cooks will slice off super thin slices and pile them onto steamy, soft tortillas.

4147 W. 26th St., 773-793-5718, lucidostacos.com

Al pastor taco at Tacos El Rey

Great Baja-style tacos also showed up at this charming taqueria in the East Side neighborhood. Run by Veronica Fabre and her family, Tacos El Rey serves top-notch al pastor cut from a large trompo. As is common in Tijuana, the tacos are rolled up on one end with paper, and then served with a hefty spoonful of creamy guacamole. I’m also a fan of the taco perrón, a massive offering featuring grilled steak, cheese, and beans, along with a customary dollop of guacamole.

9625 S. Ewing Ave., 773-359-6007, tacoselreychicago.com

Foie-co at Obelix

You should always be skeptical about shelling out $23 for a single taco. But the foie-co at Obelix is the rare fancy taco that’s worth the cost. It helps that Oliver Poilevey also co-owns Taqueria Chingon, which specializes in wildly creative taco toppings. (I’m particularly obsessed with that shop’s duck carnitas topped with orange slices.) Each order features an enormous piece of fatty foie gras drizzled in a sweet cherry jam and a slightly spicy and nutty salsa macha. It’s hilariously indulgent, but also thoughtfully composed and undeniably delicious.

700 N. Sedgwick St., 312-877-5348, obelixchicago.com

Campechano taco at Rubi’s Tacos on 18th

Rubi’s isn’t exactly new, but I’m counting it anyway. For more than 20 years, it has been one of the highlights of the Maxwell Street Market, the weekly outdoor bazaar that’s actually located on South Desplaines Street. (It’s a long story .) The pandemic could have spelled the end for the family-run operation, but they were able to strike a deal to set up in a Pilsen storefront .

Now you can score Rubi’s excellent al pastor without the need of wading through the constant crowds. But my favorite taco here is the campechano, a combination of intensely beefy steak and squishy salsa verde-soaked chicharron. It’s served on the restaurant’s trademark enormous freshly made corn tortillas.

1316 W. 18th St., 773-318-9526, rubischicago.com

Pescados tacos at Sueños

There are so many stunning dishes at Sueños, sometimes I forget about the pop-up’s version of Baja-style fried fish taco. As I mentioned in my rave review , most versions of the taco in Chicago favor a crunchy crust above the needs of the fish. While crisp, the beer batter crust delicately encases the hearty portion of tender cod at Sueños. It’s topped with very spicy arbol chile sauce, which is offset by cooling crema and fresh cabbage.

2nd floor of Soho House, 113-125 N. Green St., suenoschi.com

Bistec taco at El Tragon Taqueria

Yes, El Tragon Taqueria is technically located inside a North Side gas station, but this just proves that you can find great tacos almost anywhere. While you can order a pretty good birria taco, I’d suggest the bistec taco, which features thin slices of quickly seared steak along with charred green onions. Get an order and you’ll see how the chef griddles a handful of cheese, adding an irresistible salty, crispy punch to each bite.

1234 N. Halsted St., Unit C, 312-374-1458, eltragontaqueria.com

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Lettuce Entertain You Plans Two Restaurants in Luxury Skyscraper

After plans with Alinea Group fell through, the operators of St. Regis Chicago, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, began their search for a group to run the skyscraper’s two restaurant spaces. On Thursday morning, St. Regis announced they were turning to the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
WGN Radio

Remembering Judy Tenuta

Comedian Judy Tenuta died Thursday at age 72. Tenuta grew up in Maywood and gained early comedy experience with Chicago’s Second City before starting her standup career. Earlier this year, she talked with WGN Radio’s Steve Dale about some projects she was working on as well as her treatment for ovarian cancer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World

After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Taco Day#Fish Taco#Food Drink
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter

PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oakpark.com

Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce

The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way

October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Somehow a Chicago Divvy Bike ended up in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico

It can be surprising to be reminded of home when you’re thousands of miles away…. Ruperto Vergara was very surprised when he saw a piece of Chicago in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, 2,000 miles away!. During his Mexican visit, Vergara came across a Divvy bike in the street. There’s...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago Home Depot stores have Wagyu Beef Hot Dog stands now

Head to Home Depot for hardware and hot dogs??.. 3 Chicago area Home Depots now have Fixin’ Franks in their stores serving up Wagyu beef hot dogs to customets. The steak beef dogs are $8. Fixin’ Franks is currently doing a trial run at three Home Depots in Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy