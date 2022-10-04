ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ on Netflix begs the question: Do we need 10 episodes of television about a serial killer?

By Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

“Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” offers viewers 10 hours of television featuring a serial killing cannibal and necrophiliac from Milwaukee. The popularity of this series is stunning and yet another example of the public’s taste for demons and true crime “entertainments.”

This show hit the top of the Netflix rankings with nearly 200 million hours viewed following its Sept. 21 premiere and the 10-episode limited series shot to the No. 1 show on the service across dozens of countries.

It has also been attended with controversy, as social media exploded due to Netflix’s decision to categorize “Dahmer” as having LGBTQ content. This tag is generally used to highlight shows that include LGBTQ characters but present them in a positive light. Netflix did remove that tag, but there were and continue to be complaints that Netflix chose to air a show about Dahmer at all. Some family members of the victims have said the series has retraumatized them .

Nevertheless, it is streaming and millions have and are watching. I did, and will tell you that it makes for tough and often frustrating viewing, giving us as full a life story as we could have of Dahmer, who began killing in 1987 and was eventually caught in 1991 after he had murdered 17 boys and men.

Playing the title role with regular-guy ease and increasing menace is Evan Peters. He’s a spooky sort throughout, from childhood on, as the series flashes back and forth in time. We see him killing, of course, but also as a teenager who drinks beer in class and fails at job after job. We see him prowl and kill and cook.

The production values are high and the supporting cast is a good one. A virtually unrecognizable Molly Ringwald plays Dahmer’s stepmother and Michael Learned is his churchgoing grandmother. Richard Jenkins is compelling and beleaguered as his confused and distant but ever-loyal father, Lionel, a research chemist. Niecy Nash is quite splendid, and given plenty of screen time, as Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor during the height of his murder spree, though it must be noted that the filmmakers massage facts here, since Cleveland did not live next door to Dahmer but in a nearby but separate building.

With episodes directed and written by various people, the entire package is the creation of Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, the latter a prolific producer who previously gave the world “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” a shorter series about the 1997 rampage of Andrew Cunanan, who did some of his bloody work in Chicago’s Gold Coast, murdering business owner Lee Miglin.

There is no question that millions of people are drawn to dark subjects and demons in the hope of explaining them. But there are no answers. We watch, in the same way that many ogle a car crash, having a hard time turning away from catastrophe. Many seem fascinated by the twisted psychology that leads some people to unspeakable crimes. Humans have the need to try to understand evil, in this case why Dahmer killed and, even more ghoulishly, kept decapitated heads in his fridge and put bleached skulls in his cupboard.

The first five episodes are repetitive, flashing back and forth between a strange childhood and a lonely, booze-soaked, predatory adulthood. The first half of the season struggles to make clear the number of different times Dahmer could have been caught or changed his ways. There are all manner of red flags but no one sees them. Life and death go on.

More interesting — if that’s the right word — is the second half of the series. The best episode is “Silenced,” which focuses on the story of Tony Hughes (Rodney Burford), a deaf Black gay man who becomes the closest to a real relationship that Dahmer is able to have. It’s a tender but ultimately tragic hour.

The series suggests that Dahmer was able to get away with his crimes because he was a white man preying primarily on poor Black men. In so doing, the Milwaukee police come off as idiots, and if we miss the filmmakers’ points, Rev. Jesse Jackson (Nigel Gibbs) drives up to Milwaukee to pound them home.

The series does nicely capture the media frenzy that attended Dahmer’s capture and 1992 trial. It was among the first to be covered live on television, by CNN and the then-new Court TV. And local stations got in the act. I chillingly remember WBBM-Ch. 2′s Jay Levine taking viewers “live” to a cell very much like the cell in which Dahmer was being held and showing us a toilet that had been recently used.

Amazingly, if you recall, Dahmer was found guilty, rather than guilty by reason of insanity, prompting columnist Mike Royko to write, “So I have only one question for the legal profession. If Jeffrey Dahmer wasn’t crazy, who is? I don’t want to live in the same neighborhood.”

Dahmer’s crimes had victims beyond those slaughtered, family members and friends who remain alive. I hope they are not drawn to watch this series. The rest of you are on your own. For those millions who have already watched, maybe you’d like to mark your calendars. A new documentary series, “Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” begins airing on Netflix Oct. 7.

rkogan@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ review: A woman’s trauma becomes a Netflix revenge saga starring Mila Kunis

In 2017, the “Luckiest Girl Alive” bestselling author and, now, screenwriter Jessica Knoll wrote about what happened to her at age 15, and how it informed the writing of the book that became the Netflix adaptation, streaming Oct. 7. The opening of Knoll’s essay: “The first person to tell me I was gang-raped was a therapist, seven years after the fact. The second was my literary agent, five ...
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Tribune

Column: Moviegoing is not activism, and it’s a mistake to promote a film that way

Reflecting on the disappointing turnout for the gay rom-com “Bros,” despite getting good reviews, the movie’s writer and star Billy Eichner noted that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is. Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight!” It made just $4.8 million its opening ...
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

‘Amsterdam’ review: A true-life plot against America, starring Christian Bale and some seriously wrong-headed storytelling

David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” is very plush in the looks department. Enjoying the costumes and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s lighting and some of Russell’s shot designs will get you through it. But only if you don’t have to listen to it, or track it, or believe in the people on screen. This is not an actor problem, even if one of its three leading players isn’t doing much of anything. ...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Variety

‘Mexican Week’ on ‘Great British Baking Show’ Comes Under Fire for Stereotypes and Pronunciation Disasters

Sombreros, serapes and maracas, horrible pronunciations, jokes about Mexican stand-offs, and really strange-looking tacos — did the “Mexican Week” episode of “The Great British Baking Show” leave any stereotypical stone unturned? After a similar debacle with Season 11’s “Japanese Week,” the internationally beloved competition series — which streams on Netflix in the U.S. — apparently decided not to learn from its mistakes, and dove headlong into Mexican food. And since the competition is largely to determine who can create the best baked goods, many observers wondered, why were they attempting tacos, anyway? Even before the episode dropped on Oct. 7, the promos...
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”
TV SHOWS
Chicago Tribune

Review: Lea Michele rides waves of love in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Come Tony Awards time next spring, the committee is going to have an issue. Lea Michele’s show-stopping lead performance in director Michael Mayer’s revival of “Funny Girl” will be a formidable competitor for best lead performance by an actress in a musical. But since she’s technically (and famously) a replacement for Beanie Feldstein in that same role, she won’t be eligible. It’s hard to ...
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy