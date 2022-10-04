Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
5A's to host appraisal event
The Alton Area Animal Aid Association will be hosting an appraisal event later this month. "What's It Worth" is a fundraiser for the organization and will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall. You can have anything you own verbally appraised by a professional from Link Auction Galleries of St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Late night art and shopping in Alton
A late-night art and shopping experience returns for a second season tonight (Friday) at 16 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays will be held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites.
recordpatriot.com
"A Roaring Good Time" at Edwardsville High School's Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Edwardsville High School Homecoming Parade took over Main Street Wednesday night. Floats representing several athletic teams and activity groups throughout EHS and District 7 traveled from the Eden Church parking lot to Lincoln Middle School. Float riders threw enough candy to get a jump start on Halloween along the route.
advantagenews.com
Alton Alderwoman hosts sock drive
An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of a sock collection drive for kids in the city. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. Her goal is to provide over $3,500 worth of socks to Alton’s schools and select organizations.
advantagenews.com
Girls Scouts to clean Wood River Parks
Girls Scouts Troops 224 and 1133 will team up with the Wood River Enrichment Network to clean up several parks in the city Saturday. Wood River councilwoman Sonya Hagaman is also one of the troop leaders and said the Madison County Building and Zoning Department is also pitching in to provide equipment.
advantagenews.com
St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. Carolyn and Josh from the Oktoberfest committee share details about the weekend plans at St. Mary's church in Alton.
advantagenews.com
Bud Summers Tribute Concert
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jamie Ruyle from the Upper Alton Association joins the show to preview the upcoming annual concert in honor of the popular late musician.
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
advantagenews.com
Oliver Gilland
Oliver Robert Gilland, 73, of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on May 20, 1949 in Westbury, NY to Robert and Mazie (Sauls) Gilland. The loving husband and father enjoyed golf and sports in general, specifically...
advantagenews.com
Sarah Mansfield
Born December 3, 1976 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Rick and Billie (Titsworth) Whyers of Elsah. Surviving are her parents; sons, Trevor Sedlacek and Ronnie Walters both of Elsah; daughter, Reagan Walters of Bethalto; brother, Ricky Whyers of Bethalto; and sister, Rebekah Whyers-Herbert of Elsah. Visitation will...
Illinois locals to speak against building of CBD warehouse across from school
One man's zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.
recordpatriot.com
Alton farmers market plans Brews & Brunch
ALTON — “Brews & Brunch” is planned Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and & Henry Street in downtown Alton. From 8 a.m. to noon, guests can grab beverages and hot breakfast items from vendors. Solar Smoothies...
advantagenews.com
William Hansen Jr.
William “Bobo” George Hansen Jr. 75, died at his home peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born December 28, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of William George Hansen and Thelma (Jackson) Hansen Tedrick. Mr. Hansen retired as a steel worker for Laclede Steel. On October 8, 1974 he married the former Charlotte Arlene Bridgeman. She preceded him in death. Surviving are four daughters, Diana Hansen, Susan Fransen, Kathy McPike, and April Fry, one son from a previous marriage, William G. Hansen III (Barbara), grandchildren, Cara Fransen Yinger, Patrick McPike, Sarah McPike Tian, Jacob Fry, Ryan Fry, Alexis Bohnenstiehl, Natalie Martin, Holly Hansen, Thomas and Tara Hansen, great grandchildren, Justin Yinger, Joshua Yinger, Evan Bellovich, Cian Fry, Finley McPike, and McKenna Hansen. Also surviving is a sister, Carol J. Hand of Middlesex, NJ, a niece, Janet Hand-Morrison, and two nephews, John and Thomas Hand. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, and his brother-in-law, Clifford Hand Jr. Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
recordpatriot.com
Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters perform in Jerseyville Friday
JERSEYVILLE – As a part of the Rock the Block concert series, Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters will perform at City Center Plaza, 403 N. State St., in Jerseyville at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters has performed at thousands of...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Fugitive terrorizes St. Louis
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us to a dark week in our area's history. In the fall of 1986, a 10-day manhunt was underway for the fugitive Michael Wayne Jackson.
advantagenews.com
Mary Burch
Mary Evelyn Burch, 92, of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey. She was born on September 27, 1930, in Gillespie, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (Long) Welch. Mary Graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948, and Central Illinois...
advantagenews.com
Mary Meyer
Mary L. Meyer, 97, died at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born December 8, 1924 in Alton, she was the daughter of Rudolph George and Meta (Beiser) Meyer. Mary graduated Marquette Catholic High School in 1943. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and retried from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary’s Church and also in the gift shop at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Surviving is a sister, Susan Hilyer of Clanton, Alabama, and a nephew, Stephen Hilyer (Stephanie Tate) of Jemison, Alabama. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A. Meyer. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 East 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Daniel Wallace
Daniel Ross Wallace, 86, died at 3:25 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on July 17, 1936 in Alton, Illinois. Daniel was the son of the late Ross and Margaret (Carr) Wallace, and grew up on the family farm along with his two brothers. Daniel...
advantagenews.com
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
