Illinois State

Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Pritzker over ‘unconstitutional’ Illinois SAFE-T Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force meets for the first time

The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time virtually on Tuesday to address crime throughout the state. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, co-chairs the task force with State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. The task force includes Illinois police officials and Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority members. The...
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments

The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Treasurer...
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
FBI trying to ease concerns about foreign cyberattack ahead of Illinois Election Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four weeks from next Tuesday, the polls will open. The voting machines are ready in Chicago and downstate, and authorities have prepped their "war room" for that night in Springfield. That is where a force of top IT investigators will be backed up by law enforcement and a special military unit poised to respond if there is an attack on the election infrastructure here.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Illinois restaurants continue to struggle

A new report shows that small businesses across the country have improved since the pandemic. However, Illinois restaurants are still lagging. The survey was conducted by Alignable and showed that 36% of restaurants in the nation have difficulty paying their rent. In addition, Illinois small businesses are tied for the highest delinquency rate at 39%.
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion

Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
'Right to Life' advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far

The Illinois Right to Life organization is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and their new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced they would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois' border. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living outside the state.
Local State Rep. calls for special session to address SAFE-T Act

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) has called for a special session to discuss suspending the motor fuel tax and addressing the SAFE-T Act. The Illinois General Assembly is not scheduled to return to work until November 15 but Caulkins is calling for immediate action and urging lawmakers to return to Springfield.
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois

In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
Candidates sound off on voting, diversity and social issues at Bloomington forum

Voting access, diversity, equity and inclusion, and social issues dominated much of the discussion during a candidates’ forum for county and state offices Tuesday evening in Bloomington. The 90-minute forum hosted by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, included Republican McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, her Democratic...
