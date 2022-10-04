Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
whqr.org
Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options
The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
whqr.org
NC Read To Achieve summer camps did little for struggling young readers, report says
One in four of North Carolina’s third graders were held back or assigned to special reading classes this year because they couldn’t read at grade level, a new Read To Achieve report says. And the summer reading camps designed to help them catch up did little good, a...
WBTV
What’s next for the North Carolina Research Campus and the role of Duke University? Duke Kannapolis director outlines future at NCRC
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute: Dr. Svati H. Shah spoke to partners at the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) about her vision for the future of Duke Kannapolis at the 350-acre translational science hub focused on human health and nutrition. The...
kiss951.com
Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year
Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
kiss951.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
Union County School Board to discuss the search for substitute teacher positions
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board is expected to decide Thursday night whether to bring in a company to find more substitute teachers. At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, anchor Genevieve Curtis will be in Monroe ahead of the meeting. VIDEO: Union County Public Schools offers $4,000...
whqr.org
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
WRAL
NC principals should qualify for jobs with more than just a test, state board says
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina should allow principal candidates to use portfolios—instead of a test—to prove they’re ready to take on the job, the State Board of Education recommended Thursday. After hours of debate this week and following months of meetings, the board voted to...
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
Video shows teacher smoking inside CMS middle school, student says
CHARLOTTE — Cell phone video from inside a Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school appears to show a teacher brazenly smoking in front of middle school students. Eighth grader Amani Barner recorded the video at Randolph IB Middle School in southeast Charlotte. She told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson she doesn’t want the teacher back in the classroom.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America
Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
21-year-old cook killed outside North Carolina restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church
HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
