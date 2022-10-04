ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

whqr.org

Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options

The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
EDUCATION
kiss951.com

Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year

Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
COLLEGES
kiss951.com

50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
EDUCATION
whqr.org

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America

Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
AGRICULTURE
FiveThirtyEight

Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?

For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
POLITICS
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church

HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

