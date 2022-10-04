ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whqr.org

Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options

The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
EDUCATION
country1037fm.com

50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
EDUCATION
whqr.org

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Medicaid expansion in sight for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina could soon see an expansion of Medicaid thanks to a proposal from the North Carolina Healthcare Association that may finally get the ball rolling in the state. North Carolina is one of just 12 states in the U.S. that didn't expand Medicaid since the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WSOC Charlotte

Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

North Carolina manufacturers highlighted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
ECONOMY
WCNC

Fort Mill Schools are ramping up security

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is ramping up security and is putting new policies in place to deal with school threats, and some of them are similar to what the secret service uses. This comes just weeks after two students were charged with making threats in the...
FORT MILL, SC
beckerspayer.com

North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions

Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Video:Charlotte School Teacher Smoking In The Classroom?

An 8th grader at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte thought something smelled funny. But it took a second for it to register that it was cigarette smoke. What student would dare smoke in school? Apparently it wasn’t a student, it was a teacher. The teacher reportedly stood in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Three Carolina Cities Make ‘Best Places For Families To Live’ List

We have some great places to raise a family in the Carolinas. According to WSOC TV, Statesville ranked high on a list of those family-friendly towns. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Fortune Magazine analyzed cities with between 25,000 and 750,000 residents. They used more than 215,000 data points and five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability. Here is the list. 3 cities in the Carolinas made the list.
STATESVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC

