HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s green initiative for dozens of city parks could save more than $97 million for Oahu taxpayers over the next 20 years. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) on Wednesday announced upgrades at 49 City parks across Oahu. Park users can expect upgrades to plumbing, onsite pool systems, and LED lights.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO