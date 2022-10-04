Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
KITV.com
Dozens of Honolulu parks to get energy-efficient upgrades
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s green initiative for dozens of city parks could save more than $97 million for Oahu taxpayers over the next 20 years. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) on Wednesday announced upgrades at 49 City parks across Oahu. Park users can expect upgrades to plumbing, onsite pool systems, and LED lights.
