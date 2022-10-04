Read full article on original website
Major renovations project at Forsyth County park begins October 10
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Department recently announced that the Central Park Recreation Center renovation project begins on Monday, October 10. Teams will set up construction zones during the first stage of the renovations that will impact parking areas. Department officials have requested that the public avoid these construction areas for safety reasons.
Citizens group wins battle with developer
The head of a neighborhood group that successfully appealed to Oconee County Commissioners to block plans for a massive commercial development say they expect to confront the issue again. Commissioners this week rejected a rezone request that could have cleared the way for a sprawling supermarket and fast food complex...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC Chairman looks to cut his paycheck to almost a quarter of its current rate
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting, Chairman David Thompson asked that the BOC members consider cutting the chairman’s salary from its current $99,000 a year to $25,000 and that the position be made part-time. This request is in light of the fact that the county now has a county manager who runs the day-to-day operations of Walton County. John Amos Ward, III was hired as county manager in April of this year, also after prompting from Thompson who said he doesn’t believe the chairman of the BOC should be involved in the day-to-day operations.
Oconee Enterprise
Rezone denied for Dark Corner grocery store, shopping center
The Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to deny a rezone request for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of Hog Mountain Road and U.S. 78. The 240,000-square-foot development (scaled back from an originally proposed 266,400) would have surrounded Stripling’s General Store and had a grocery store zoned Highway Business District near a residential subdivision.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
accesswdun.com
Cumming issues Boil Water Advisory
The City of Cumming is issuing a boil water advisory for various streets in the area after a waterline was ruptured. The affected streets include:. Citizens who live in this area are advised to boil drinking water until the advisory is lifted. The city says the BWA is expected to be lifted by Friday, Oct. 7.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville to apply for grant to analyze MLK Boulevard, E E Butler intersection
The Gainesville City Council unanimously passed plans Tuesday to apply for a grant that would seek professional analysis of the E.E. Butler Parkway/MLK Boulevard/Athens Street intersection. In a previous work session, the council heard from Jessica Tullar, the Housing and Special Projects Manager with the Gainesville Community and Economic Development...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Government gives Lanier College & Career Academy students a look into its operations
Hall County Government has partnered with Lanier College & Career Academy to provide students a hands-on learning experience on government operations. Lanier College & Career Academy students will visit Hall County sites throughout the 7-week program to learn about departments like the Hall County Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Fire Services, the 911 Call Center, the Correctional Institution and Cherokee Bluffs Park.
New development to change the face of metro mall, add hundreds of jobs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Big changes are coming for a metro mall. Developers recently announced several new businesses planned for The Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb County. Developer Stonecrest Resorts is in the middle of a multi-phase plan to transform the closed Sears store at the mall. The first...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
Sandy Springs PD warning drivers to prepare now for I-285/Ga. 400 lane closures
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As drivers get ready for major backups and delays on Interstate 285, Sandy Springs police are bracing for the huge impact of lane closures that will last for months. Sandy Springs police run two traffic response vehicles during rush hour with the focus now...
fox5atlanta.com
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch holding Faith & Blue event on Saturday
The Flowery Branch Police Department is partnering with area churches to hold a Faith & Blue event on Saturday. According to a social media post from the agency, the event will feature live music from local churches and artists, free food prepared by Flowery Branch Police officers, a bounce house, cake walk and a viewing of the University of Georgia and Auburn University football game.
Ready for some fall fun? Here’s where to go in and around Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Fall is in the air with cooler temperatures, less humidity and lots of sunshine. That means it’s the perfect time for pumpkin patches, chasing colorful fall foliage, and apple picking. There are plenty of places in and around Forsyth County to experience all of those activities and more.
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County orchards prepare for another busy Georgia Apple Festival
ELLIJAY, Ga. - Last year, a certain member of the Good Day Atlanta team was featured as Grand Marshal of the famed Apple Festival Parade. We’re not going to name names, but he’s handsome, talented, and the author of the article. So, of course, how could we turn...
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man
A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
accesswdun.com
Fire destroys landmark Lake Hartwell eatery
HARTWELL – State and local investigators are continuing to probe the cause of a pre-dawn fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern on Reed Creek Highway in Hartwell Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the lakeside restaurant shortly after 5 a.m. and remained on the scene throughout the day. The...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Double Springs Road shutdown at Briscoe Reservoir due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Double Springs Road at the Briscoe Reservoir. WCFR Assistant Chief said the road is currently shut down (11.50 a.m.) Injuries are reported.
Traffic Alert: Avoid Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Buford Highway
Gwinnett County officials are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Buford Highway during this afternoon’s commute. According to officials, traffic lights are out in all directions at the intersection. We will have more details as they become available.
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) It was another busy period for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
