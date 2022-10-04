WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting, Chairman David Thompson asked that the BOC members consider cutting the chairman’s salary from its current $99,000 a year to $25,000 and that the position be made part-time. This request is in light of the fact that the county now has a county manager who runs the day-to-day operations of Walton County. John Amos Ward, III was hired as county manager in April of this year, also after prompting from Thompson who said he doesn’t believe the chairman of the BOC should be involved in the day-to-day operations.

