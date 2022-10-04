BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and even a few isolated showers, thanks to a lingering low-pressure system out in the Atlantic. Today, that low-pressure system will move back into the Atlantic, and a high-pressure system will push in from out west. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and sunny during the afternoon and evening. Combined with light northwest wind sand temperatures in the upper-60s, today will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, we stay dry, with partly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the low-40s, so tonight will be cold and quiet. Tomorrow will be similar as well, with highs in the upper-60s and partly sunny skies. The only difference will be more clouds during the afternoon. Then on Friday, a cold front will push in from out west during the afternoon hours, bringing isolated showers into our area. Not much rain is expected from these showers, and most of the precipitation will be in the mountainous areas. After that, colder air will settle in from out west, resulting in highs in the 50s this weekend, with lows in the upper-30s during the morning hours. On the bright side, skies will be partly sunny, so this weekend will be chilly but quiet. Temperatures should rise next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and sunny, a few showers may push in this Friday, and this weekend will be chilly and sunny.

