Sunny, seasonable weather for today and tomorrow!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and even a few isolated showers, thanks to a lingering low-pressure system out in the Atlantic. Today, that low-pressure system will move back into the Atlantic, and a high-pressure system will push in from out west. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and sunny during the afternoon and evening. Combined with light northwest wind sand temperatures in the upper-60s, today will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, we stay dry, with partly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the low-40s, so tonight will be cold and quiet. Tomorrow will be similar as well, with highs in the upper-60s and partly sunny skies. The only difference will be more clouds during the afternoon. Then on Friday, a cold front will push in from out west during the afternoon hours, bringing isolated showers into our area. Not much rain is expected from these showers, and most of the precipitation will be in the mountainous areas. After that, colder air will settle in from out west, resulting in highs in the 50s this weekend, with lows in the upper-30s during the morning hours. On the bright side, skies will be partly sunny, so this weekend will be chilly but quiet. Temperatures should rise next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and sunny, a few showers may push in this Friday, and this weekend will be chilly and sunny.
One transported following aircraft crash in Preston County
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital following an aircraft crash Friday afternoon in Preston County. A crash involving a small aircraft near the Cheat River Bridge on Rt. 50, George Washington Highway, was called in to officials just after 2 p.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
Kids find body in Grafton storm drain while playing, police say
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a storm drain. Grafton Police tell 5 News a group of kids were playing on Beech St. Saturday night when they found the body. Officers arrived and confirmed the discovery of a dead male in the drain.
A break before the bulk of Big 12 play
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bye week is the time to take a deep breath and reset, a much needed chance at fresh air for WVU football. At the end of the day the word head coach Neal Brown used to describe the gold and blue’s play at Texas was disappointed. Now, the future looks like an uphill battle for the Mountaineeers with the strength of the Big 12, but for Brown the rest of the year holds possibilities, not roadblocks.
Sweet A Licious thriving one year after a devastating fire
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One year ago, several were left without homes and four businesses were in ruins after a fire in downtown Buckhannon. Michelle Jack lost her ice cream shop, Sweet A Licious to this tragedy. “It was really devastating. It really changed the look of Main Street significantly...
People’s Bank Player of the Week: Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig is our People’s Bank Player of the Week. Rohrig was sidelined with an injury for the first two weeks of the season, “It was a lot seeing all them get ready for games, obviously before I couldn’t play, especially versus Buckhannon, that was our first game of the season and it was home and that was a big one where I was like I gotta get back.
The Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of smelly shoes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
DUI Simulator to visit Harrison County schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The DUI Simulator Program will soon visit two Harrison County schools. It allows students to have an opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios and hazards while safely operating a simulation system with enhanced graphics that can even depict West Virginia wildlife. Officials said the driver’s...
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.
First at 4 Forum: Tucker County Animal Shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stacy from the Tucker County Animal Shelter joined First at 4. She brought Injury, a 15-week-old cat that is up for adoption, and where and how to find animals up for adoption. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Purchase of land for new Webster Co. hospital completed
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Land for a proposed site of a new hospital in Webster County has been purchased. According to Webster Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Dempsey, plans are “moving along well” to build a new Webster Memorial Hospital. “We finalized the purchase of the property near...
Stepping into the path to success
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
Glenville State students clean up Tygart Lake
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Glenville State University Forestry Club recently traveled to Tygart Lake to volunteer as part of National Public Lands Day. The small group gathered on Sept. 24 and put in several hours of hard work. Working together, they yielded over 20 bags of trash, several tires, and miscellaneous plastics from the grounds and shoreline.
September Jefferson Award Winner: Tiffany Baston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Tiffany Baston. Tiffany volunteers her time to give free ultrasounds to expectant mothers. Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for...
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man lost all of his possessions on Tuesday when his truck caught fire at an Elkins campground. Deputies were dispatched to Bear Heaven Campground on Tuesday for a vehicle fire, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Once of the scene, the owner of...
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
William “Bill” Charles Knox III
William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953 in New Kensington,. Pennsylvania to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In addition to his mother, he is...
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - There is an update on the 80 dogs that authorities say were rescued from a trailer in Upshur County on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control took control of the animals earlier this week. They’re now at the Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society. Many...
